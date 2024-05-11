You may want to know about the best tips for getting started in V Rising that will help you survive the tough challenges. The dark world of Vardoran is not too kind to newcomers and you might find yourself hunted by other night folks. Knowing the nooks and crannies of the game will put you in an advantageous position, as you slowly become strong by consuming the blood of others.

With these 5 tips for getting started in V Rising, you will be prepared to face any dangers that await you in the darkness.

Essential tips for getting started in V Rising

1) Sunlight is your enemy

Sunlight can harm you so be wary of that (Image via Stunlock Studios)

When getting started in V Rising, keep in mind you are a Vampire. As a night folk, your biggest enemy is the bright burning daylight. During daytime, you will take damage and can eventually die if you come in direct contact with sunlight.

Always keep to the shadows. Your best choice for exploring the world and looking for prey will be during nighttime. Traveling during the day will be difficult because the sun in V Rising changes its position with each passing hour, altering the location of shadows.

2) Know the blood types

Different types of blood grant different buffs (Image via Stunlock Studios)

The blood you suck from other living beings determines what type of effect you will receive. Also the level of said living creatures affects how powerful the buff will be; the higher the level, the more potent the effect.

Always try to get the best quality of blood out there if you do not want to get outplayed by the other creatures hunting you. But remember that you should feed often so don't get too picky when you are running low on your Blood Pool. Sustaining yourself is as essential as getting powerful.

3) Focus on Journal Quests

Journal Quests are essential (Image via Stunlock Studios)

Journal Quests act as the tutorial missions for the game. One of the essential tips for getting started in V Rising is that you always focus on these Journal Quests first. Although the game allows you to venture on your own path without completing them, certain abilities are locked behind these questlines that can only be unlocked by finishing them.

They will also teach you about various abilities and mechanics of the game which will help you survive the creatures of the night more efficiently.

4) Choosing your game mode wisely

Be careful of what game mode you choose (Image via Stunlock Studios)

Before you embark on a murderous spree of blood-sucking adventure, the game allows you to select among the 4 available game modes: PvP, PvE. Full Loot PvP and PvP Duo. This is a simple, yet one of the essential tips for getting started in V Rising that you should keep in mind.

If you are a beginner player, you should try out the PvE first to get a basic understanding and master the mechanics of the game. Full Loot PvP is the most challenging content you will encounter so make sure that you are prepared for that before embarking on adventures against other vampires.

5) Killing V-blooded units is crucial for progression

Hunt for V-blooded units (Image via Stunlock Studios)

We suggest you target the V-blooded living beings for the final one in our list of essential tips for getting started in V Rising. You will unlock the ability to track them once you have progressed a bit in the main quest line.

These V-blooded units are powerful foes that unlock both unique recipes and abilities to help you survive the night. You should try to hunt as many of them as you can during nighttime in V Rising.

That concludes our list of essential tips for getting started in V Rising for all the vampires out there. Stick to the shadows and may your hunt be full of boons, and blood.