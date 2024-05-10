How to farm Unsullied Hearts in V Rising?

Unsullied Hearts are an incredibly useful resource in V Rising, and it’s honestly going to take quite a bit of time to farm them in most cases. While virtually every enemy has a chance to drop them, simply killing everything in the game isn’t going to be an efficient method of farming.

While Unsullied Hearts may be scarce in the early stages of the game, acquiring them becomes somewhat easier as you progress. Here is what we know about this important item, and how you can acquire more of them in this Vampiric hack and slash.

How to get Unsullied Hearts in V Rising

It's worth it to fight more powerful foes, like Keely the Frost Archer (Image via Stunlock Studios)

While yes, you can fight anything you want in V Rising to collect Unsullied Hearts, the higher level the enemy is, the better your odds are. Lower-level enemies just don’t have a great chance to collect them. However, since Skeletons don’t have hearts, they cannot drop this item.

V Blood Carriers are great targets for farming Unsullied Hearts, and thankfully, there are a few of these in the earlier parts of the game you can target for farming. These include:

Alpha Wolf

Keely the Frost Archer

Grayson the Armourer

You can also construct a Blood Altar, to help you track powerful V Blood Carriers, to swiftly defeat those, and hope an Unsullied Heart drops off of them in V Rising. There are many targets you can track on the Blood Altar, so pick something you’re confident in beating, and track them down.

Once you’re tracking down a target, defeat the enemies along the way, and hopefully some of those will drop the Unsullied Hearts as well. These V Blood Carriers don’t guarantee a heart drop, but they do have a better chance. In general, the rule appears to be that the higher level/higher tier an enemy is, the better your chances of getting Unsullied Hearts.

What are Unsullied Hearts used for in V Rising?

The Blood Press is such an important structure (Image via Stunlock Studios)

You can use Unsullied Hearts in two important ways in V Rising. The first is to add 5.0 liters to your Blood Pool, but this also changes your blood type to Frailed and a Blood Quality of 0%. This is not a good thing, because you lose all your Blood Type bonuses.

However, you can also use a Blood Press to convert four Unsullied Hearts into a Greater Blood Essence. Greater Blood Essence is an incredibly valuable resource, used in a wide assortment of weapons, and other items, such as Servant’s Coffins. It’s a must-have, so using it as a crafting reagent is better than simply chomping down on one.

V Rising is now available on PCs, having left Early Access on May 8, 2024. It has a PlayStation 5 release coming, though an exact date has yet to be given by the developers.