Every target available in the Blood Altar of V Rising

V Rising puts the player in the elegant cape of an aspiring vampire lord and asks them to rise from their grave. However, no self-respecting undead monster could reach the top of their field without a pile of corpses and an ocean of blood.

The bosses are one of the most challenging aspects of V Rising's progression system. Like Mega-Man before them, the vampiric protagonist must take on their new powers by slaying their foes. Hunting down the strongest foes in V Rising is key to unlocking new powers, crafting recipes, and room for the castle.

Every Blood Altar target in V Rising

V Rising @VRisingGame



Get it now for $19.99!

🩸 store.steampowered.com/app/1604030/V_… 🩸



🦇 #vrising #earlyaccess 🦇 V Rising Early Access is live! Build your castle, hunt your prey, and rise to greatness!Get it now for $19.99! V Rising Early Access is live! Build your castle, hunt your prey, and rise to greatness!Get it now for $19.99!🩸 store.steampowered.com/app/1604030/V_… 🩸🦇 #vrising #earlyaccess 🦇 https://t.co/QXLvYhLdd5

V Rising has a unique way of tracking down the greatest foes in the game. Players must hunt down boss enemies through the Blood Altar, which lists targets and locations.

Story continues below ad

The Blood Altar is a fixture of the vampire's castle which marks the location of the bosses. V Rising players must use this tool to discover and hunt down the deadly V Blood carriers and take their powers.

There are 37 bosses in V Rising that players can use the Blood Altar to track down. Each has a specific location, level, and rewards:

Alpha Wolf (level 16): Rewards: Wolf Form (power)

Errol the Stonebreaker (level 20): Rewards: Aftershock (power), Big Stash (structure)

Rufus the Foreman (level 20): Rewards: Blood Rage (power), Working Bench (structure), Hunter's Crossbow, Fishing Pole, Sculptured Wood, Painting Frame (recipes)

Keely the Frost Archer (level 20): Rewards: Frost Bat (power), Tannery (structure), Traveller's Wrap, Empty Canteen, Leather (recipes)

Lidia the Chaos Archer (level 26): Rewards: Chaos Volley (power), The Devourer (structure)

Grayson the Armourer (level 27): Rewards; Crimson Aegis (power), Five-Finger Workboards, Long Boards, Assortment of Statues (structures), Whetstone (recipe)

Goreswine the Ravager (level 27): Rewards: Corpse Explosion, Veil of Bones (powers), Tomb, 'Nocturne' Fences (structures), Skeleton, Ghoul (recipes)

Clive the Firestarter (level 30): Rewards: Veil of Chaos (power), Alchemy Table. Assortment of Enchanted Braziers, Assortment of Enchanted Torches (structures), Sulfur, Minor Explosion (recipes)

Putrid Rat (level 30): Rewards: Rat Form (power)

Polora the Feywalker (level 34): Rewards: Spectral Wolf, Veil of Illusion(powers), Vampire Waygate, Golden Floors (structures), Minor Garlic Resistance Brew (recipe)

Ferocious Bear (level 36): Rewards: Bear Form (power), Fur Rugs (structure)

Quincy the Bandit King (level 37): Rewards: Chaos Barrier, Merciless Charge (powers), Smithy, Tailoring Bench (structures), Iron Ingot, Iron Weapons, Hallowfang Battlegear (recipes)

Nicholaus the Fallen (level 37): Rewards: Pestilence, Ward of the Damned (powers), Study (structure)

Tristan the Vampire Hunter (level 46): Rewards: Blood Hunger (power), Greater Blood Essence (recipe)

The Winged Horror (level 78): Rewards: Frost Vortex (power)

Frostmaw the Mountain Terror (level 56): Rewards: Ice Nova (power), Scroll (recipe)

Terrorclaw the Ogre (level 68): Rewards: Artic Leap (power)

Story continues below ad

Beatrice the Tailor (level 38): Rewards: Human Form (power), Loom, Assortment of Curtains (structures), Hunter's Cloak, Cloth, Cotton Yarn (recipes)

Vincent the Frostbringer (level 40): Rewards: Frost Barrier, Veil of Frost (powers), Prison Cell (structure), Reinforced Plank (recipe)

Christina the Sun Priestess (level 44): Rewards: Purgatory (power), Glass, Empty Glass Bottle, Holy Resistance Potion, Blood Rose Potion (recipes)

Leandra the Shadow Priestess (level 46): Rewards: Spectral Assassin (power), Jewlcrafting Table (structure), Scourge Pendant, Scourgestone, Skeleton Priest (recipes)

Terah the Geomancer (level 48): Rewards: Spectral Guardian (power), Gem Cutting Table (structure), Siege Golem Stone, Regular Gems (recipes)

Meredith the Bright Archer (level 52): Rewards: Sanguine Coil (power), Wool Thread (recipe)

Octavian the Militia Captain (level 58): Rewards: Mirror Strike (power), Anvil (structure), Dar Silver Ingot, Dawnthorn Regalia, Dark Silver Weapons (recipe)

Raziel the Shepherd (level 60): Rewards: Crimson Beam (power), Athenaeum (structure), Silver Resistance Potion, Corrupted Artefact (recipes)

Jade the Vampire Hunter (level 62): Rewards: Chaos Barrage (power), Major Explosive Box, Primal Blood Essence (recipes)

Willfred the Werewolf Chief (level 64): Rewards: Heart Strike (power), Holy Resistance Flask (recipe)

Mairwyn the Elementalist (level 64): Rewards: Crystal Lance (power), Imperial Thread (recipe)

Morian the Stormwing Matriarch (level 68): Rewards: Void (power), Flawless Gems (recipe)

Azariel the Sunbringer (level 68): Rewards: Power Surge (power), Gold Ingot (recipe)

Solarus the Immaculate (level 80):Rewards: Summon Fallen Angel (power)

Ungora the Spider Queen (level 60): Rewards: Volatile, Arachnid (powers), Ghost Yarn, Silk, Spiderling (recipes)

Foulrot the Soultaker (level 62): Rewards: Mist Trance (power), Phantom's Veil, Spectral Dust, Banshee (recipes)

The Duke of Balaton (level 62): Rewards: Toad Form (power)

Matka the Curse Weaver (level 72): Rewards: Unstable Mosquito (power), Schematic, Mosquito (recipes)

Nightmarshal Styx the Sunderer (level 76): Rewards: Bat Form (power)

Gorecrusher the Behemoth (level 78): Rewards: Wisp Dance (power)

Story continues below ad

cthulia @xcthulia v rising is also a horror game v rising is also a horror game https://t.co/hYsThEy4kY

That's every boss in V Rising. Happy hunting.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far