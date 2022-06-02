How to beat Octavian the Militia Captain in V Rising

V Rising requires players to make the necessary arrangements to survive, and that often includes killing others. The vampiric protagonist must hunt and kill the strongest of humankind's forces to drain their blood, steal their tools, and claim their power.

Octavian the Militia Captain is a deadly and hardened warrior who provides one of the toughest battles in the game. The well-armed soldier has several lethal attacks and a couple of armed followers to defeat the vampiric protagonist. Beating Octavian will require quick reflexes, strong weaponry, and an ear for detail.

Defeating Octavian the Militia Captian in V Rising

Octavian is a level 58 boss (Image via Stunlock Studios)

V Rising features some of the most detailed combat systems in the survival/crafting genre. Players must hunt down a variety of powerful bosses to gain their secrets and superpowers.

Octavian is a level 56 boss, so players should level up their gear to at least that standard to take him on. Once the player is prepared to slay the captain, head to the Blood Altar to track down Octavian.

Octavian can be found in the Bastion of Dunley in Dunley Farmland. He's located in the northern part of the farm area, in a sizeable clearing surrounded by the woods.

The boss is somewhat slow but very powerful. He has three primary attacks, along with the ability to summon allies to his aid. Many of his attacks come with voice lines that give the player a chance to respond.

He has an overhead slash that fires a tall projectile that moves slowly but launches the player into the air on a hit. He has a horizontal attack that fires several projectiles in an arc.

He also has a huge AOE spin attack which follows the player and fires projectiles in every direction. He will shout, "Here's an old trick," before launching his spin move.

When he shouts "To me," he's summoning an archer who will begin firing upon the player. Kill that archer as quickly as possible because they can be very annoying and deal substantial damage over time.

Most of his attacks are either dashes or projectiles, and the time to strike is between his attacks. Using a ranged weapon like a spear or crossbow will be hugely helpful in this encounter.

Keeping distance from Octavian is key to winning this fight. If he can keep the pressure on the player, he can secure a kill in one or two major attacks. The area is big enough to keep distance, so players should never stop moving unless necessary.

Rewards for beating Octavian in V Rising

Like most bosses in V Rising, Octavian holds a couple of key items. Though he doesn't grant a new power, he does give players some huge new crafting options.

The primary benefit of killing Octavian is the Anvil. With the Anvil, players can forge metal goods and craft the strongest armor and weapons.

Along with the Anvil is the recipe for Dark Silver, which is the key to forging the newest tier of weapons and armor. Octavian also grants the recipe for Dawnthorn Regalia, a great suit of armor.

V Rising features some tough battles but rewards the player handsomely for their troubles. Octavian is a difficult boss, but players should seek him out and defeat him.

