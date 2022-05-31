How to beat Vincent the Frostbringer in V Rising

V Rising is a solid survival game with all the traditional tropes, but it also features a great combat system. The game pits its vampire protagonist against some powerful foes to gain the power to survive the next ones.

Vincent the Frostbringer is one of the many bosses in the game who must be killed and drained to gain his powers. Players will have to hunt him down and defeat him, but he's a tough foe with a magical weapon. Players should know what they're getting into with this difficult boss fight.

Beating Vincent the Frostbringer in V Rising

Players will have to hunt him down first to take on Vincent the Frostbringer in V Rising. No part of this encounter makes it easy, so be ready for a struggle before and during the fight. Players should ensure their gear is at level 40 or above before this bout.

Vincent and his men are on patrol, meaning they do not stay in one place like the game's other bosses. This means that players will have to do some difficult hunting to get their hands on this boss.

Travel to the Dunley Farmlands and inhabit the roads in the northwestern corner of the area. Hunt through this area in secret and kill every wandering patrol possible. This will weaken the foe and reduce the chance of being interrupted during the boss fight.

Using the V Blood tracker is important to find this enemy, but he's still tougher to catch up with than other bosses. However, finding him is only the start of the challenge because then the fight starts.

Vincent deals cold damage and attacks with ice weaponry, as his name would suggest. He can slow or freeze the players in place with his techniques and will deal substantial damage if he can catch them.

Vincent has one ranged attack, which is his greatest threat. It deals a ton of cold damage, raising huge ice spears in front of him. Use whatever movement ability is available to avoid this attack because it can be a killer.

Vincent has a few melee attacks. A two-hit combo with his morningstar and dashing shield bash. These do significant damage but are fairly easy to dodge when moving at full speed.

The key to beating Vincent is evasion. Focus on eliminating his allies, then sneak in damage whenever possible. Dodging is more important than dealing damage here. Try a quick weapon or a spear for this battle.

Rewards for Vincent the Frostbringer in V Rising

V Rising hides many of its best items, recipes, and powers in the veins of its strongest enemies. The abilities and structures carried by Vincent are fun and important.

The player will unlock Frost Barrier and Veil of Frost for beating Vincent. The former briefly increases movement speed and defense while firing off waves of frost damage. The latter is a dash that will leave the player invisible and supercharge their next attack.

Vincent also gives the player access to prisons and the recipe for Reinforced Planks. V Rising's progression system is all about hunting down tough foes and taking their power from them.

