How to unlock the wolf form in V Rising

Through an excellent presentation, V Rising flips the script in the traditional survival game and action game format. The game follows the player's character as they evolve from barely scraping by into the possible final boss of any other game.

One of the many vampire powers that the game brings over from generations of gothic horror legends is its ability to transform into various animals. The player character can shift into multiple powerful shapes but will have to unlock those powers to use them. The power of the wolf is one of the vampire's deadliest skills.

Unlocking the wolf form in V Rising

Like most skills in V Rising, the ability to transform into a wolf requires hunting down a foe and taking it from them. Players will unlock this power early after they tear it from the first boss' cold dead veins.

V Rising @VRisingGame 1,000,000 Vampires have risen from their slumber! Thank you all for being part of this achievement! 1,000,000 Vampires have risen from their slumber! Thank you all for being part of this achievement! https://t.co/p96f0E0pbV

First, the player vampire will have to reach level 20 to gain access to the Blood Altar. This essential item is the method players can use to hunt down the biggest threats in the game by tracking their unique blood.

Using the Blood Altar, select the Alpha Wolf. This canine is a level 16 boss who can typically be found wandering the Farbane Woods. Track it with the Blood Altar, hunt it down, and prepare for the battle.

Beating the Alpha Wolf in V Rising

The Alpha Wolf is one of the earliest bosses a player will encounter in V Rising, but that doesn't mean it'll be easy. The deadly creature has some fast-lunging attacks and a few allies to take the player down.

The Alpha Wolf has four attacks, two openers, and two follow-ups after the former. It can lunge forward or leap high into the air, and it can slash with its claws or bite with its fangs. In either case, keeping a distance and dodging its fast attacks are key to this battle.

V Rising @VRisingGame



Get it now for $19.99!

🩸 store.steampowered.com/app/1604030/V_… 🩸



🦇 #vrising #earlyaccess 🦇 V Rising Early Access is live! Build your castle, hunt your prey, and rise to greatness!Get it now for $19.99! V Rising Early Access is live! Build your castle, hunt your prey, and rise to greatness!Get it now for $19.99!🩸 store.steampowered.com/app/1604030/V_… 🩸🦇 #vrising #earlyaccess 🦇 https://t.co/QXLvYhLdd5

After reaching half-health, the Alpha Wolf will summon two smaller wolves to help it out. These minions move quickly and deliver several cheap attacks in quick succession. Players should destroy them quickly, then return to the main threat to avoid being blindsided.

When it comes to selecting a weapon, something with a little reach will be a huge advantage. Thanks to their ability to keep their distance, players with a spear will have an easier time against this foe. Crossbows are also viable, but the Wolf moves a great distance and can level the player during a poorly timed reload.

After beating the Alpha Wolf, press F to feed on the vanquished boss and claim its power. This will net the player the ability to transform into a wolf and use its speed and power.

The wolf form comes with a 45% speed boost and ensures that wildlife will not attack the player. V Rising players only need to hunt down the appropriate foes and drain them of their blood to gain power.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar