What do the different weapon types do in V Rising?

V Rising is a survival game that features some of the most engaging combat in the genre and a fun new narrative spin. The game puts the player in the role of an ascending vampire lord as they grow their base of power and hunt foes for their blood.

Though the player's character is a powerful undead monster, they still go into battle armed to the teeth. The numerous armaments that vampire warriors can wield have unique advantages in and out of combat.

Each weapon and its purpose in V Rising

V Rising features seven weapon types used on human foes and certain crafting scenarios. Their uses vary and it can be crucial to pick the best one for the current challenge.

Each weapon features a three-hit combo, followed by two special techniques. The techniques must be unlocked by improving the weapon with better materials and adding power to the player's kit.

The standard starting weapon is a sword, which deals moderate damage at moderate speed. It's a perfectly average tool with a 25% bonus against vegetation.

Its first technique is Whirlwind, which spins in an area of effect to deal damage around the player. The second technique is Shockwave, a powerful projectile that launches the target into the air and can be followed with a combo.

Rising's second weapon is an ax, slower but more powerful than the sword. It has a bonus against the wood and can be used as the perfect lumberjack tool.

Its first technique is Frenzy, which rushes towards a single foe and launches a powerful attack, then increases attack speed for a few seconds. The second is X-Strike, which is tough to land but deals with damage and stuns enemies if aimed well.

The mace is even slower and stronger than the ax and can be used to crush stone fruitfully. It takes ages to land but can crush foes in a couple of hits.

The mace features the Crushing Blow, briefly dealing immense damage with a jumping attack and briefly snaring foes. Another ability is Smack, which features a cone AOE, stuns foes, and sends them flying.

The Spear is the most combat-ready weapon, as it gets a 25% bonus in PVE fights. It adds a bit of reach while still outpacing the sword in damage.

Its first technique is A Thousand Spears, an 8-hit combo that can deal massive damage or be canceled at any time. The second is Harpoon, which will drag foes into close range while dealing great damage.

The reaper is a scythe that is great against small mobs but a bit too slow for PVP. It features a great area of effect and barely requires aiming to hit foes.

Tendon Swing is a small AOE that knocks back foes and briefly stuns them. Howling Reaper is a circular AOE fired towards a foe and deals consistent damage while slowing everyone in its path.

Slashers are knives that are the fastest combat option in V Rising. They deal very low damage, but they can land multiple attacks within the same short time with the right techniques.

The Elusive Strike sends the player into a straight line, dealing damage on the advance and return. Camouflage allows V Rising players to turn invisible, which increases movement speed and the damage of the next attack.

Finally, crossbows are the only ranged option in the game. They deal substantial damage but take a long time between shots.

Rain of Bolts fires five bolts in a wave, dealing tremendous damage and snaring foes. Snapshot fires a quick bolt that interrupts enemy spellcasting and briefly snares foes.

V Rising features a combat style to suit any player's needs.

