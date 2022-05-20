How to get an Unsullied Heart in V Rising

Unsullied Hearts have proven to be one of the rarest yet most important resources in all of V Rising.

The item is used in crafting Greater Blood Essence, which helps heal a player's Castle Heart and fuel machines that create materials and keep the castle operating.

However, Unsullied Hearts are very hard to come by. Players need to take down high-level bosses and enemies throughout the world of V Rising for even the slightest chance to obtain an Unsullied Heart from the encounter.

What to do to obtain Unsullied Hearts in V Rising

Use the Blood Altar to track down the toughest bosses and hope they drop an Unsullied Heart (Image via Stunlock Studios)

Greater Blood Essence can be made without Unsullied Hearts, but it takes a lot of playing time to unlock that option. This makes Unsullied Hearts extremely valuable at the start of V Rising.

Since the game is in its early access stage, complaints from the community may be heard. Unsullied Hearts are barely dropping at this time, so their drop rate could be boosted before a full launch.

In the meantime, though, players will need to farm the material and keep their fingers crossed that the RNG is on their side.

Here are the best ways to get Unsullied Hearts in V Rising:

Defeating enemies at either level 20 and above or level 30 and above is the first step. These higher-level enemies have been reported to have a chance at dropping an Unsullied Heart.

Farming low-level bosses is another good method the community has determined.

Keely the Frost Archer and the Alpha Wolf are two early-game boss fights that have dropped Unsullied Hearts.

Seek out bandit camps and other areas with level 30+ enemies for the best chance at the item.

Bosses at an even higher level will have a greater chance of dropping an Unsullied Heart upon defeat. Track these enemies through the Blood Altar for the most fruitful options.

Farming tough bosses over and over again by returning to their location after they respawn has been the number one way to obtain Unsullied Hearts.

Loot drops are completely randomized in V Rising, which can truly be frustrating. Players can end up with a dozen Unsullied Hearts after sweeping one camp or end up with two after doing it a dozen times.

What are Unsullied Hearts used for?

Use Unsullied Hearts at the Blood Press to create a Greater Blood Essence (Image via Stunlock Studios)

Those lucky enough to acquire Unsullied Hearts can begin using them at the Blood Press. This is a craftable workstation that can be placed next to the Castle Heart.

When four Unsullied Hearts have been taken from the fiercest enemies in the game, they can be placed in the Blood Press and used to create one Greater Blood Essence.

As previously mentioned, the Greater Blood Essence is an item that can be used to heal the Castle Heart. This keeps the castle from decaying and withering away. It also helps fuel different machinery used in the castle.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh