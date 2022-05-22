How to invite friends to a server in V Rising

V Rising is a multiplayer survival game rivaling the most popular titles on Steam at the moment. It was created by Stunlock Studios, whom fans may recognize as the developers behind Battlerite. There are a couple of ways that fans can participate in multiplayer, though.

V Rising players able to build clans with each other

When playing with friends on V Rising, gamers can do one of two things. They can either play online with other gamers in a shared server or create a private room.

Making a private room, however, usually involves the creation of a clan. Like the squads in Pokemon Unite, these groups can all hop on and play together.

To make a clan, gamers need to name the clan and then find the usernames of friends to invite.

Once this is done, it’s important to note that the friend won’t be part of the clan yet; this only sends an invite to the clan. The recipient will still need to accept the offer before starting playing with each other.

Part of this game involves the construction and customization of castles (Image via Stunlock Studios)

One of the most popular gaming features of V Rising is the building of castles. There are several unique ways gamers can customize their castles, even down to adding coffins for their friends.

Newcomers to a clan won’t have editing power over the castle. To allow a friend to help build a castle, the clan creator will need to give the friend the officer title. After that, they will be able to customize the castle as well.

Customizing castles isn’t the only activity friends can do together in the game. Gamers can also participate in Raids and other PvE content. Most notably would be the main story, in which players can compete in solo or co-op.

The main PvP mode of the game also features going to other vampire villages and raiding them. Between Coop and PvP, there are many multiplayer to be played with for this title.

The game takes place in a medieval fantasy land with a Castlevania-esque feel. Gamers who play often should quickly get used to the expansive environment. Due to the surroundings and perspective, this game draws comparisons to the classic Diablo.

According to SteamDB, V Rising‘s all-time peak concurrent player count is hovering around 100,000 as of May 20, 2022,

Edited by Srijan Sen