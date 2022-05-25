How to unlock the rat form in V Rising

V Rising intermixes the classic survival game format with all the power of a vampire lord to create a truly unique experience. Though there are many powerful weapons and skills that players can pick up, there's one solid option for avoiding conflict altogether.

The ability to transform into animals is a common trait of vampires from as far back as Bram Stoker's Dracula. Stunlock Studios' hit new survival game maintains that tradition with a variety of animal forms that can be unlocked and used.

Unlocking the rat form in V Rising

V Rising @VRisingGame



Get it now for $19.99!

🩸 store.steampowered.com/app/1604030/V_… 🩸



🦇 #vrising #earlyaccess 🦇 V Rising Early Access is live! Build your castle, hunt your prey, and rise to greatness!Get it now for $19.99! V Rising Early Access is live! Build your castle, hunt your prey, and rise to greatness!Get it now for $19.99!🩸 store.steampowered.com/app/1604030/V_… 🩸🦇 #vrising #earlyaccess 🦇 https://t.co/QXLvYhLdd5

V Rising features a ton of powers to unlock, most of which must be taken by force from their original wielders. And like most other abilities, transforming into a rat will first require the player to kill and drain an appropriately tough target.

Before players can track down the Putrid Rat boss, kill it, and claim its powers, players must make a structure to accommodate it. Players will have to build a Vermin Nest structure and then begin hunting down the rat boss.

The Vermin Nest offers the chance to summon swarms of rats and other forms of pestilence. The primary purpose of rats is a cheap source of blood to tide the player over between full meals. However, they can also be used to summon the previously-mentioned boss.

To build the Vermin Nest, select it from the Structures tab for a cost of 360 Stone and 120 Bone. The Vermin Nest can be used to refine several things, but each comes at a cost. To summon the Putrid Rat, players must pay in one Twilight Snapper, four Fish Bones, and eight Grave Dust.

Making the Putrid Rat appear takes 25 seconds, and after that, players should follow the usual boss hunting steps. Track the blood of the boss, hunt it down, and kill it to claim its power.

Beating the Putrid Rat boss in V Rising

V Rising @VRisingGame 1,000,000 Vampires have risen from their slumber! Thank you all for being part of this achievement! 1,000,000 Vampires have risen from their slumber! Thank you all for being part of this achievement! https://t.co/p96f0E0pbV

V Rising's boss fights vary wildly in difficulty. The Putrid Rat defaults to around level 30 when the player can hunt it down, and it's a fairly tough fight.

The Putrid Rat brings along smaller rats to act as minions. Players should focus on eliminating them quickly so that they don't interrupt damage to the primary boss. Besting the Putrid Rat requires speed and a relatively high gear level.

The Putrid Rat has only a few attacks. It rushes forward with a chain of attacks and throws poison in an AOE (area of effect). At level 30, it has a great deal of health and must be carefully whittled down.

The Putrid Rat will increase in difficulty if the player brings a friend to face the boss, so doing so won't make things any easier. The increase in his speed, damage, and minion numbers make fighting him alone or with friends equally difficult.

Once the Putrid Rat is dead, hold F to drain it of its power and gain the rat's ability. After that, open the vampire power menu with J and equip the rat transformation to the power wheel.

V Rising features a ton of fun powers, including this great stealth option. But players must first indulge in a little crafting, summon the foe, defeat it in combat, and claim the ability to transform into the rat form from its veins.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh