How to heal in V Rising

Players can become one of the most powerful vampires in the world while playing V Rising.

That power means nothing, though, if they can't maintain it. Like any roleplaying adventure, these vampires can get attacked, be damaged by the sun, or be weak from not feeding.

Losing health and succumbing to the world in V Rising is a common challenge that players must face. Thankfully, there are multiple ways they can heal and get back to creating an empire.

Ways to heal in V Rising

With many ways to revitalize health in V Rising, players will find that they all have pros and cons. Some take longer but are easier to come by. Others are quick and effective but may be rare.

It is essential to survey the current situation to determine what healing method should be used. Players should pay close attention so they don't use a technique that leaves them open for an attack.

Sucking blood from hostile creatures and humans can help with healing (Image via Stunlock Studios)

Here are a few of the ways to heal up as a vampire in V Rising:

Craft healing salves and potions to use in battle

The Vermin Salve is available to craft immediately

Use Blood Mend to heal, but it will deplete the Blood Pool

Leech blood from a nearby creature

Use a blood-restoring inventory item like a dead rat or a heart

Drink blood from an ally if they reveal their veins

These are ways to heal and replenish the vampire's Blood Pool. Note that using Blood Mend depletes the Blood Pool and requires players to stay still while it heals them.

Find an uncontested area before using Blood Mend (Image via Stunlock Studios)

This leaves them open for attack, and its effects will be lost entirely if players move during the process. Before using it, find a nice shaded area out of the sun and away from hostiles.

Using the various healing salves and potions found in the game is the best option when in any battle. This heals players just a bit but quickly, allowing them to stay mobile.

Note that if the Blood Pool depletes, drinking blood from a different species will change the character's blood type. Pay attention to that so the blood does not become fragile, and avoid dropping the Blood Pool completely down to zero.

Players can feed on the blood of hostile creatures to replenish their Blood Pool (Image via Stunlock Studios)

Play through V Rising to unlock more methods of healing. Stronger potions and salves will become craftable further along in the game. The same goes for a multitude of blood powers, with Blood Mend being the first available.

Just be sure to use the correct method that the situation calls for. Using potions and salves doesn't require any blood use, but it does take a lot of resources harvesting and crafting from the inventory screen.

Stock up before moving into hostile areas or traveling during the day. This will prevent the need for Blood Mend unless necessary. V Rising players should use that as a lost resort in a secluded area.

