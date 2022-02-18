Pros and cons of including crossplay in GTA Online’s next-gen port

The idea of crossplay in GTA Online sounds very promising, but one should consider some of the noticeable drawbacks first.

It's worth mentioning that crossplay hasn't been confirmed for the next-gen port. There is a chance that crossplay will never be introduced into GTA Online, but it's a popular topic for players. One of the most commonly searched questions related to this game is whether it has this feature.

Though the game does not have crossplay currently, it would be worth the while to consider the pro and cons of the feature, should it ever be added to the title.

Advantages and disadvantages to having crossplay in the next-gen port of GTA Online

Cross-platform play would be terrific for friends on different consoles (Image via Microsoft, Sony)

Many modern games already have crossplay. It's a staple across some of the most popular games in the world, so it's not surprising that many GTA Online fans wonder why their game doesn't have cross-platform play.

Through cross-platform play, gamers can play a game with players from other platforms. For example, a PS5 player could play a game with a PC player in some video games. It's not to be confused with cross-saves, which refers to players being able to access their save files across multiple platforms.

Advantages

GTA Online would feel more alive with cross platform plays (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are several advantages to including cross-platform play in GTA Online:

It allows one to play with their friends on any console

It makes it more likely for players to be in full lobbies, which means the game won't feel empty

More full lobbies equal more opportunities to make new friends

It's a simple concept, but the first point would be the most significant and important reason while advocating for cross-platform play. The game incentivizes gamers to do several activities together, so being able to count on a friend regardless of their platform would be incredibly valuable.

It wouldn't have to be about efficiency, however. Simply having the option to mess around with a buddy without being forced to buy the same platform as them is a huge boon.

Disadvantages

Including crossplay in the next-gen GTA Online ports wouldn't be all sunshine and rainbows, considering the following:

If PC players are included, then modders will be substantially more prevalent

Empty public lobbies will be rarer if the player doesn't know how to do MTU manipulation

As of right now, only PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players can play the next-gen version of GTA Online. In the theoretical situation where they have cross-platform play, they wouldn't be burdened by the PC scene's massive modding problem.

However, it is incredibly unlikely that PCs will never get the same updates. They would likely get it at a later date than PS5 or Xbox Series X|S players, but alienating a large platform like PC is improbable.

If crossplay were ever a thing, the rampant modding scene on PC would make the game unplayable or frustrating for console players. Keep in mind that it's substantially easier to cheat on PC than it is with modern consoles.

