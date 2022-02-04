Reminder: GTA Online players with PlayStation Plus can get $1,000,000 every month until March 2022

GTA Online players can always use extra money, although this $1,000,000 offer is exclusive to PS4 players with PlayStation Plus.

Gamers should keep in mind that PlayStation Plus is a paid service, although it does have its own benefits outside of this game, such as:

Early Access games

Discounts

Free games every month

Players with PlayStation Plus can redeem the $1,000,000 bonus by accessing the PS Store. New subscribers can also receive this bonus. Those curious about the service's price range should know that there are three levels of subscription that they can choose from:

Monthly ($9.99 for one month)

Quarterly ($24.99 for three months)

Annual ($59.99 for 12 months)

PlayStation Plus members can get $1,000,000 in GTA Online on the PS4 by the end of the month

PlayStation @PlayStation PlayStation Plus members get GTA$1,000,000 for the PS4 version of GTA Online every month until GTAV launches on PS5 in March 2022. Visit the PS Store before the end of the month to claim your bonus directly: play.st/3Hn1VrM PlayStation Plus members get GTA$1,000,000 for the PS4 version of GTA Online every month until GTAV launches on PS5 in March 2022. Visit the PS Store before the end of the month to claim your bonus directly: play.st/3Hn1VrM https://t.co/yzJpNp9MAY

Readers who have PlayStation Plus can click on the URL from the above tweet to instantly get to the relevant link. It's a one time bonus for every month until GTA 5 comes out on the PS5 in March 2022.

Given that it's February, there won't be many other opportunities to claim this free $1,000,000 bundle. PS4 GTA Online players have until the end of the month to get this reward. It's also worth noting that this tweet seems to suggest that GTA 5's Expanded and Enhanced Edition is still scheduled to launch on the PS5 on March 2022.

Sadly, no specific day is mentioned in this PlayStation Plus offer.

GTA 5's Expanded and Enhanced Edition & Online's PS5 release date

PlayStation @PlayStation GTAV and GTA Online come to PS5 in March 2022, complete with technical and graphical improvements. First info: play.st/3ndG4vU GTAV and GTA Online come to PS5 in March 2022, complete with technical and graphical improvements. First info: play.st/3ndG4vU https://t.co/VNaAtE04bu

The monthly bonus of $1,000,000 existed for several months before the release date update back in September 2021. In fact, this bonus was originally around back when the Expanded and Enhanced Edition was supposed to debut in November 2021.

GTA Online's standalone version will be available to download for free in the first three months after its debut in March 2022. PS5 players downloading that version will not need to buy GTA 5 to play it.

Another way to quickly get easy money in GTA Online

Prime Gaming members can also get $400,000 if they haven't claimed the offer yet (Image via Prime Gaming)

Not every GTA Online player has a PS4 or PlayStation Plus. An alternative way to get easy money is through Prime Gaming. It also requires a membership, but it applies to all consoles. Also, this bonus is only for $400,000, rather than $1,000,000.

To obtain this bundle, gamers must:

Go to Prime Gaming's website. Search for GTA Online in the search bar. Grand Theft Auto Online won't work in this case. Click on the bundle. Click on the "Claim now" button. If the user hasn't linked their Rockstar Games Social Club account with their Prime Gaming account, they will have to do so now.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul

LIVE POLL Q. Do you have PlayStation Plus? Yes No 0 votes so far