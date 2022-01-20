Should Rockstar introduce crossplay to GTA 5 soon?

With the Expanded and Enhanced Edition of GTA 5 set to arrive in the first half of this year, this is the perfect time to discuss crossplay. The new edition of the game is supposed to be a console exclusive, for the latest generation consoles, the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X/S.

As such, it could very well turn out to feature crossplay between the two consoles. Knowing how unpredictable Rockstar Games can be, they could also support crossplay for PC and consoles together. However, a majority of players believe this is highly unlikely.

This article explores the possibility of crossplay for GTA Online, and whether this is really a good idea or not.

GTA 5 Online: Should Rockstar think about implementing crossplay in their multiplayer game?

What is crossplay and what are its advantages?

Crossplay or cross-platform play, as the term suggests, is a feature in certain multiplayer games through which players on different consoles can play the game together.

This is a great strategy to have populated servers and works very well for newly launched or lesser-known titles. However, big developers often take advantage of crossplay in some of their popular titles. Rocket League, Among Us, and Dead by Daylight are examples of games that have greatly benefitted from having cross-platform play.

Rockstar, on the other hand, has never implemented crossplay functionality in any of their games as of now. Individually, their games attract a large number of players on all of the platforms, and as such, most of their servers remain fairly populated. This could be a major reason why they haven't considered using this feature in their games, including GTA Online.

The drawbacks of crossplay

There are several reasons why some players don't want crossplay in GTA Online. Obviously, one reason is related to the increased population itself, as cross-platform play in a highly populated game would make finding a free session difficult. Most of the game's sessions remain overcrowded anyway, and having players from different platforms together would only make it worse.

Furthermore, most console players are against playing with PC players due to the large number of hackers on PCs.

Finally, a major reason for console players not wanting to play with PC players is because of the advantageous controls. A fast-paced game like GTA Online is much easier with a keyboard+mouse control scheme compared to a console's gamepad, giving an unfair advantage to PC players in PvP scenarios.

Final verdict

It ultimately depends on Rockstar to decide whether or not they will bring crossplay to GTA Online. If they feel that the console playerbase is low, they might as well introduce crossplay between the PlayStation and Xbox consoles. On the other hand, they should avoid implementing it if it's still crowded.

Crossplay between PCs and consoles might be the publisher's last resort, and should only be brought in if Rockstar can guarantee a hacker-free environment.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

