5 reasons why Rockstar should add crossplay to GTA Online with Expanded & Enhanced Edition

The idea of crossplay elements being added to GTA Online is something that every single fan of the franchise would like to see come to the game in the future.

So far, Rockstar has not introduced cross-platform gaming for GTA or any of its most popular titles. Many people understand that this capability has not been technologically possible in the past, but hope that soon that will change.

This article will discuss five reasons why Rockstar should introduce crossplay with the Expanded & Enhanced Edition of the game.

GTA Online crossplay would be so exciting

5) It would be a first for Rockstar

Rockstar has pushed the boundaries of gaming with the evolution of Red Dead and GTA franchises in the past 20 years. They have made so many impressive improvements and discoveries.

For most GTA games, one of the following natural steps would be to introduce crossplay with PC and next-gen consoles when the Expanded & Enhanced edition is released.

4) Easier to find a new session

By combining the millions of gamers across every platform on which GTA Online is played, many feel that there will be no more issues with not finding an active lobby.

It can be frustrating, for example, when trying to find a heist to join and not having any luck whatsoever. Fans are confident that uniting PC players and other next-gen console gamers in GTA Online would be a triumph.

3) Crossplay has been active for years in other games

The video above talks about how Fortnite, one of the other most popular games globally, has been cross-platform for years already. It discusses why connecting players to the best games across platforms and consoles can be beneficial.

All GTA Online gamers would like to see Rockstar follow in the footsteps of games like Fortnite by making GTA Online Expanded & Enhanced crossplay compatible.

2) Uniting millions more players

Introducing crossplay to the Expanded & Enhanced Edition will allow players who cannot get their next-gen consoles to play with their friends who do have them.

This would mean millions more people are joining the game, knowing that they can game with their friend who has a new PS5 or Xbox from their own home on their PC. This would also increase the number of micro-transactions that Rockstar has on offer.

1) GTA 6 might have crossplay

Possibly the most compelling reason to add crossplay to GTA Online Expanded & Enhanced would be that it would mean GTA 6 would be sure to have this feature too.

Fans who are excited about both these new GTA releases would love to play across multiple platforms so that the GTA player universe can be expanded by millions more.

