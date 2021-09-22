Could GTA 5 receive a crossplay update before GTA 6 releases?

With no news about GTA 6 from Rockstar Games, players are still enjoying GTA 5 and its multiplayer component GTA Online. That being said, players are beginning to wonder if GTA 5 will have crossplay available.

With next-gen consoles being almost as good as PCs nowadays, players expect features like crossplay so they can enjoy the game across all platforms. There are many popular games today like Fortnite, Minecraft, and Rocket League that have adapted cross-platform gaming and it won't be a surprise if Rockstar goes with the same approach.

GTA 5 has been available since the PS3 era and players have enjoyed the game for the past eight years. The game was later released for the PS4 and will soon be available for the PS5 and Xbox series X with the GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced Edition.

Will Rockstar release a crossplay update for GTA 5 before GTA 6 releases?

Rockstar Games has not announced anything about the Expanded and Enhanced Edition except for the fact that it may be releasing sometime in March 2022. Rockstar fans are truly hoping to see crossplay as it will make the game more accessible to play across platforms.

If crossplay is actually enabled, PC players will not need to purchase the game for next-gen consoles to be able to play along with their friends who are playing on the PS5 or the Xbox series X. Although this might affect how the sales play out for the game itself, there is a good chance that such a move will lead to many new players joining the game.

In order for crossplay to work though, Rockstar Games will need to create new servers that support this feature and work on balancing the game so as to keep it fair and enjoyable. This task is truly a tedious one but with the delay of the DLC from November 2021 to March 2022, the company seems to have enough time to implement such an update.

Also Read

The Verdict

Although having crossplay enabled for GTA 5 seems like a good idea, it is not likely that Rockstar games will be doing so as there is a chance of losing out on sales for the next-gen consoles. It is speculated that GTA 6 will have crossplay but the chances of GTA 5 having the feature seems less likely.

Edited by Atul S