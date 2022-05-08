How to make a Potion of Leaping in Minecraft

Potions are one of Minecraft's most powerful additions. They can give players massive boons or terrible penalties, and there are a wide array of these effects available for use through Minecraft's brewing stand.

Some of the positive effects available from potions, for example, are regeneration, swiftness, healing, night vision, strength, and many more. Some of the negative potion effects that players can suffer from are poison, weakness, slowness, as well as harming, and, for Bedrock Players, decay.

The Potion of Leaping does as the name suggests and increases the height to which players can jump. Let's take a look at the details surrounding this potion.

Details regarding a Potion of Leaping in Minecraft and how to make it

A representation in block of the player's jump height under a Leaping effect of potency 2 (Image via Minecraft)

While the potion name implies that the effect only increases the player’s jump height, and that is the main effect, there is a secondary effect, though it is much more minor. This secondary effect is a reduction in fall damage.

Both of these effects have increased effects based on the potency level of the effect. Potency 1 will grant a player an a increase in their jump height of 50%. This increases the player’s jump height to one and 13/16s blocks. This is increased from the base jump height of one and a quarter blocks. The fall damage effect is a reduction in fall damage of one half of a heart.

The effect of a potency 2, the highest that a player can legitimately brew in-game, will double the player’s jump height, or increase it by 100%. This means that players can jump a total of two and a half blocks. In addition, the fall damage reduction increases to one full heart.

While the highest effect players can get in the game without cheats is potency 2, if the players use commands to give themselves a higher-level leaping effect, they will work. The equation is equal to a 50% increase in jump height per level, as well as a half of a heart decrease in fall damage per level.

A guide for making a Potion of Leaping

A player brewing a basic leaping potion with a rabbit's foot (Image via Minecraft)

As with all other potions, a player will need a brewing stand to get started. This means that players will need to have completed a visit to the Nether, and successfully explored it enough to find a nether fortress and get both blaze rods and nether warts. These are required to build the brewing stand and brew the potion that new effects will get added to, respectively.

Once the player has crafted a brewing stand and brewed an Awkward Potion to turn into a Potion of Leaping, the next crafting step can begin. The player then needs to combine the Awkward Potion with a rabbit’s foot. This will make a basic, potency 1 Potion of Leaping with a duration of three minutes.

From here, players can use their potion or upgrade it with additional brewing. If the basic potion is combined with redstone, the output is another potion with the same potency, but a duration of eight minutes instead of three.

If the basic leaping potion is combined with glowstone dust, the output is a leaping potion with a potency 2. However, this increased effect does come with a drawback, that being a halved duration, lasting only one and a half minutes.

There are also different ways to get this jump boost effect, such as specific versions of suspicious stew, as well as beacons set to grant the jump boost buff.

