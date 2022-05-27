How to obtain Hollowfang gear in V Rising

The best gear in V Rising will allow players to create the most powerful vampire in the game. One such gear set is known as Hollowfang. This one has become a popular set among players because it provides a high Gear Score that helps throughout the mid-to-late portions of the story.

The set takes some work to obtain, however, and players can't just go out and defeat a boss to loot the armor set from them. Instead, it can only be crafted after taking down Quincy the Bandit King.

This is how V Rising players can get the Hollowfang gear set

Bosses can be tracked through the Blood Altar in V Rising (Image via Stunlock Studios)

As players progress through the game, higher-level gear will be required. Without the right Gear Score, bosses and mobs will be nearly impossible to defeat because of their incredible strength. That makes finding the best gear available a necessity. Hollowfang falls under that category and can be crafted after a certain amount of requirements have been met by players.

Here is how players can get their hands on the full Hollowfang gear set in V Rising:

Play through the story and maintain the Castle with continuous upgrades.

After the Getting Ready for the Hunt mission is completed and players achieve a Gear Score of at least 15, the Blood Altar can be made.

Create the Blood Altar from the Production tab after acquiring 10 Blood Essence and 180 Stone.

Use the Blood Altar to track down Quincy the Bandit King.

Defeat the level 37 boss to acquire the Tailoring Bench and Hollowfang Battlegear Recipe.

Set up the Tailoring Bench in the Castle.

View the Hollowfang crafting recipe and obtain the proper ingredients.

Use the Tailoring Bench to craft the Hollowfang armor set one piece at a time.

The armor set consists of the Hollowfang Chestguard, Hollowfang Leggings, Hollowfang Gloves, and Hollowfang Boots. Wearing the entire set will give a gear synergy bonus, boosting the Gear Score even further.

How to defeat Quincy the Bandit King

Quincy the Bandit King is the key to Hollowfang gear in V Rising (Image via Stunlock Studios)

The main thing V Rising players need to do to obtain the Hollowfang gear set is to defeat Quincy the Bandit King. First and foremost, they need to progress far enough to obtain a Gear Score that can rival the level 37 character.

Once that has been done, players can track him via the Blood Altar and get ready for battle. Here is how to ultimately defeat Quincy the Bandit King in order to get the Hollowfang Battlegear recipe as a reward:

It is recommended that players beat Clive the Firestarter, a level 30 boss, first to have explosives at hand.

Use the Alchemy table to craft multiple Minor Explosives Boxes, with each costing 6 Sulphur, 6 Plank, and 3 Whetstone.

Track Quincy now from the Blood Altar.

Head to the Farbane Woods region.

Move to the north of the region to find his Bandit Stronghold.

Destroy the gate with the explosives crafted to enter the arena.

Begin the fight with the Bandit King and his two minions.

Set other explosives as traps to hurt the minions as they move in to attack.

Focus on Quincy once they have been dispatched.

Quincy's attacks are a slam that does AOE (area of effect) damage with an explosion, a straight line charge, and a shield barrier that reflects projectiles back at the player.

These attacks are easy to dodge for players paying attention, and he can then be pushed for up-close melee attacks.

When his health is low enough, he will become enraged and charge the V Rising player three times in a row with mighty force.

Move out of the way and let him hit a wall to stun himself.

Finish him off with a barrage of strikes when he is stunned.

After players defeat Quincy the Bandit King, they will receive the following rewards:

Chaos Barrier Ability

Merciless Charge Ability

Smithy Structure

Tailoring Bench Structure

Iron Ingot Recipe

Iron Weapons Recipe

Hollowfang Battlegear Recipe

That's quite a few things gifted for taking out this powerful boss. Be sure to get the Tailoring Bench put up as quickly as possible after the fight to help craft the best V Rising gear available.

