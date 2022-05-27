How to get cotton yarn in V Rising

V Rising is a survival crafting game with several different crafting components, including a litany of items like cotton yarn, which is used in tailoring.

Obtaining cotton yarn in V Rising will require a player to craft it themselves, which will task players with collecting cotton. Additionally, players will need to defeat the boss Beatrice the Tailor, who provides players with the loom structure as well as the recipe for cotton yarn (among other prizes).

Using cotton within the loom, players can spin their own cotton yarn and use it to create various clothing items as they unlock recipes.

V Rising: Obtaining cotton and creating cotton yarn

The cotton farms of the Dunley Farmlands (Image via Stunlock Studios)

To obtain cotton on their own, V Rising players will need to head to Dunley Farmlands. This is the second major region players will visit on their quest for redemption, and it possesses several cotton farms for players to harvest at their leisure.

In total, there are eight designated areas for cotton farming. Players can recognize these locations by hovering over the area on V Rising's world map, which will display the farm in yellow along with what it provides.

How to acquire Cotton and make Cotton Yarn

Head to one (or many) of the farmlands with at least a Merciless Copper tool or stronger. Without a tool of this quality, it won't be possible to harvest cotton. Hack away at the cotton crops and collect as much cotton as possible before heading back to your castle. Players should also be aware of garlic while they harvest, as it can quickly lead to garlic poisoning. At the castle, open your loom's interface. If the player hasn't constructed the loom yet, they'll need to ensure they've defeated Beatrice the Tailor. Once doing so, players can construct the loom and get to work. Creating a loom requires four wool thread, 12 copper, and 20 planks. In the loom's interface, players will want to place 20 pieces of cotton into the input field in order to begin creating cotton yarn. The more cotton they place, the more cotton yarn they'll receive.

When V Rising players have enough cotton yarn, they can head to their Tailoring Bench. This particular yarn is a component in multiple recipes, including:

Hollowfang Boots

Hollowfang Chestguard

Hollowfang Gloves

Hollowfang Leggings

Hollowfang Cloak

That's all there is to it. Once players have the location of cotton memorized, they should always be able to find it. This is due to cotton regenerating quickly and having multiple spots where it can be harvested.

Players can even plan out routes where they can run between multiple cotton farms using Wolf Form or a horse. When players receive enough cotton, they can even start their own farm by placing grass within their castle grounds. This requires plant fibers and blood essence but allows players to plant their own cotton and avoid running back and forth to the Dunley Farmlands.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by R. Elahi