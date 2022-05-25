How to find the Ferocious Bear boss in V Rising

V Rising puts the player in control of an up-and-coming vampire lord and pits them against a variety of powerful foes. From furious townspeople to skilled warriors and dangerous wildlife, there are a lot of forces out to slay this creature of the night.

Speaking of foes and forces, the Ferocious Bear is a challenging boss that must be hunted and killed to unlock the Bear Form power. Defeating the Ferocious Bear will be tough, but players will first have to find it before they can challenge it.

Finding the Ferocious Bear in V Rising

V Rising players having trouble finding the Ferocious Bear should have no fear because the game provides a way to seek it out. The Ferocious Bear has a home in the forest that serves as the arena for its boss battle.

To seek out the Ferocious Bear, players should head to the Blood Altar in the player's vampire castle.

The Blood Altar allows players to track the V Blood of specific high-value targets. These include all of the major bosses in the game (once the conditions are right for the boss fights).

The Ferocious Bear can be tracked to its domain using the Blood Altar. It is at level 36 at default, so tracking it down below that level will likely be useless.

Once the player character can take on the foe, they should just select it from the Blood Altar and follow the directions to fight it.

The Ferocious Bear lives in a cave in the eastern corner of Farbane Woods, in the shadow of the Hallowed Mountains. The Ferocious Bear lives deep within this cave, and the Blood Altar will lead the player right to it.

Defeating the Ferocious Bear in V Rising

As a level 36 boss, the Ferocious Bear lives up to its name with an immense amount of health and a plethora of deadly attacks. Players will need to bring their best gear and their best skills to the battle if they want to defeat this powerful beast.

The Ferocious Bear mostly has area-of-effect attacks that deal massive damage in a small circular swipe. It's not the fastest boss, but it does have a great deal of health that will make the battle long and difficult. However, unlike many other bosses in the game, the Ferocious Bear doesn't summon minions and serves as a single target.

Taking on the Ferocious Bear with a friend is a good strategy. One player drawing the boss's attacks at close range while the other deals damage from a distance works great.

On the other hand, fighting the Ferocious Bear one-on-one will be difficult, but doable. Solo players should rely heavily on evasive and defensive skills, like the Chaos Dodge.

When it comes to weapons to use against this boss, the spear is always a good choice, as is the reaper. Furthermore, the boss is slow enough for the player to use the axe or mace if the player's reflexes can accommodate an extremely quick dodge.

Beating the Ferocious Bear is tough but will reward the player with the powerful Bear Form. And all V Rising players need to do is use the Blood Altar to hunt down the boss and beat it in battle.

