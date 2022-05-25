How to craft prison cell in V Rising

V Rising gives players many tools to roleplay as a vampire — the deadly, hypnotizing, gothic-horror kind. They can roam the countryside for unsuspecting victims, ripe with quality blood to drain, or just as easily make them their servants. And why not build a spooky castle, too?

One feature in V Rising that makes perfect sense as a vampire is the ability to build Prison Cells. Even vampires have things to do and don’t always have time to quench their thirst for blood. A Prison Cell streamlines that process.

Once a Prison Cell is crafted, users can populate it with NPCs, specifically humans. Unfortunately, crafting a Prison Cell in V Rising is not unlocked by default.

V Rising: Crafting prison cell

First up on the path to crafting a Prison Cell is learning how to craft one in the first place. Several recipes in V Rising aren’t obtainable until a specific boss is defeated, such is the case with Iron Ingots. The same goes for Prison Cells.

Step 1 : Craft a Blood Altar. The recipe for a Blood Altar is obtainable via the main quest.

: Craft a Blood Altar. The recipe for a Blood Altar is obtainable via the main quest. Step 2: Interact with the Blood Altar and choose Vincent the Frostbringer as your target.

The first two steps may take some time. As mentioned, the Blood Altar is locked behind the main quest. But more importantly, being able to track Vincent the Frostbringer isn’t possible until the gamer has increased their gear score.

New bosses are unlocked over time as the player gets stronger. Since Vincent the Frostbringer is level 40, an individual’s gear score must be close to tracking him with the Blood Altar.

Step 3 : Defeat Vincent the Frostbringer.

: Defeat Vincent the Frostbringer. Step 4: Craft a Prison Cell.

Defeating Vincent the Frostbringer is no easy task. Not only does he have a sizable health bar, but he has the uncanny ability to freeze his target constantly. In fact, his attacks apply the Freeze status.

Vincent the Frostbringer can sling icicles that will be followed up with a powerful freezing charge on contact. He can also summon a freezing AOE (area of effect) attack.

Upon Vincent the Frostbringer’s defeat, users will learn the recipes for crafting Prison Cells and Reinforced Planks and two abilities.

Step 5 : Open the build menu.

: Open the build menu. Step 6 : Select the Production tab and choose Dominance.

: Select the Production tab and choose Dominance. Step 7 : To craft a Prison Cell, 12 Iron Ingots are required.

: To craft a Prison Cell, 12 Iron Ingots are required. Step 8: Lure a human into the Prison Cell.

Speaking of that last step, gamers will need Dominating Presence ability. Using it on humans will cause them to follow the vampire wherever they go. Naturally, leading them to the Prison Cell is the end goal.

Learning the Dominating Presence ability is done by playing through the journal quests. After Lords of Manor, the player will get the ‘Servants’ quest. Upon completion, Dominating Presence is unlocked. Bring the victim down to 30%, use the ability, and lead the human back to the Prison Cell.

