Every blood type in V Rising

V Rising is a stunning vampire-themed survival horror game with a heavy focus on blood and its usefulness to the characters.

Players awaken after their character has been in a deep slumber. They are in a weakened state and have a thirst for blood, as any vampire would. This is where a vampire's blood type comes into play.

There are several blood types found in V Rising that alter how a character levels up, as well as what stats and abilities they may have access to. They also determine the overall selection of that character's class.

The different blood types in V Rising

Players can view their blood type's benefits on the character screen (Image via Stunlock Studios)

Vampires feast on blood in order to survive and in V Rising, the type of blood consumed can alter the player's blood type. When a creature's blood has been consumed, don't feed off a different creature or the blood type may change.

This is an additional mechanic that blood provides in the game rather than simply healing. Each of the six blood types provides special bonuses and can be leveled five times.

Here are the blood types and what comes with them:

Brutes : Focuses on lifestealing and regeneration. Each rank sees an increase to the amount of health restored when finishing off enemies in combat.

: Focuses on lifestealing and regeneration. Each rank sees an increase to the amount of health restored when finishing off enemies in combat. Creatures : Focuses on base stats, regeneration, and sun resistance. Wild animals provide this blood type, with each level increasing the previously mentioned attributes.

: Focuses on base stats, regeneration, and sun resistance. Wild animals provide this blood type, with each level increasing the previously mentioned attributes. Rogues : Focuses on critical damage and mobility. Each level sees more critical hit damage available and speedier vampires.

: Focuses on critical damage and mobility. Each level sees more critical hit damage available and speedier vampires. Scholars : Focuses on spells. Every new rank sees a reduction in cost for spells and an upgrade to their power.

: Focuses on spells. Every new rank sees a reduction in cost for spells and an upgrade to their power. Warriors : Focuses on melee combat and defense. Each level up favors a physical attacking style and further negates damage taken.

: Focuses on melee combat and defense. Each level up favors a physical attacking style and further negates damage taken. Worker: Focuses on the creation of the vampire's empire. Every new level reduces harvesting time for materials and opens more possibilities to create a menacing and sturdy castle.

Every blood type in V Rising can be leveled up to five times to earn its maximum benefits. Multiple blood types can also be obtained, with a certain percentage gained when the player feeds. Feeding again will see that percentage grow.

How to obtain a certain blood type in V Rising

A player is ready to feed and receive a small amount of the Warrior blood type (Image via Stunlock Studios)

Every single enemy in the game has one of the six blood types. While these don't represent a main class, they do provide benefits as though players are selecting them as their class.

Vampires all start with Frailed Blood as their blood type. There are no bonuses and it strictly uses the blood pool to help heal wounds. This can be changed by feeding on enemies.

Here is how to feed and gain a percentage of a different blood type:

Surprise an enemy or wildlife or fight them and take their health down to critical levels.

A feeding option will appear during combat.

Hover the mouse over the enemy or creature to view what their blood type is.

Press F to feed to consume blood for health regeneration and alter the character's blood type corresponding with the enemy's.

After a new blood type has been obtained, players can view their character to see how much of a certain blood type they have inside of them. They can also see the benefits and how far along they are in leveling it up.

