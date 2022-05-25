How to get explosives in V Rising

Explosives are an effective way for V Rising players to attack other enemies and destroy castle defenses in the game.

There aren't many better ways in the entire gaming world to defeat the opposition than simply blowing them up. The latest vampire survival game by Stunlock Studios made sure to include that as an option.

However, in order to do so, players will need to get their hands on some explosive devices. This is not a simple task in the game as explosives are only obtainable far along into the game via crafting.

How to unlock explosives crafting in V Rising

Explosives can be crafted through a specific station planted in a player's castle. However, it can't be accessed until a bit later in the main story. This could take anywhere from five to seven hours of gameplay time.

Players can craft explosives in the game after they defeat Clive the Firestarter. This boss holds the key to V Rising players' dreams of sieging an enemy castle with the utmost of firepower.

Players need to find Clive the Firestarter and defeat him to unlock explosive crafting. To do so, players need to complete the following steps:

Build a Blood Altar at the castle

Achieve a gear level of at least 34

Use the Blood Altar to track Clive the Firestarter

The tracking will lead players to Bandit Sulphur Quarry, west of Farbane Woods

Clear the nearby mob next to the boss arena and then enter for the fight

Clive the Firestarter is a level 30 boss with explosive attacks, such as launching bombs that do AOE damage

Look for the red circles on the ground and avoid them as they are where his explosives will land

Attack him after avoiding the explosions and also destroy the boxes around the boss arena to prevent him from using them for extra damage

The explosive area of his attacks grow larger as his health diminishes, so dodge the bombs, get in close, and strike until he is defeated

Clive can be a tough boss if V Rising players are underleveled. Players need to grind and prepare for the battle. Once the boss fight is over, his defeat will grant players the following rewards:

Veil of Chaos

The Alchemy Table

Enchanted Brazier

Enchanted Torches

Sulphur Crafting Recipe

Minor Explosive Box

This gives players the ability to craft explosives and use them to conquer castles, destroy enemies, and rule the world.

How to craft explosives in V Rising

Once Clive the Firestarter has been defeated, players can immediately head back to their castle to start crafting explosives. Here is what they need to do to set up the crafting station and begin:

Construct the Alchemy table

Collect 4 Whetstones, 8 Planks, and 8 Sulphur

Interact with the Alchemy table to place the ingredients inside

Choose to craft the Minor Explosive Box

Crafting explosives in the game is relatively easy, and it opens up many uses. Players can place them around their castle as a defensive item, lure enemies into them as traps, mine ores with them, and take down castle walls.

