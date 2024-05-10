Is V Rising available on PS5?

V Rising is the latest released Vampire Hunting online survival game. The title is inspired by the legendary Castlevania franchise in terms of its atmosphere and art style. One of the main appeals of this game is that instead of hunting them, you get the chance to become a Vampire in V Rising, offering a perspective that is very rare in media.

Although it recently left early access, it is already being praised by players and critics alike. With this rising popularity, it is only obvious that players on other platforms such as PS5 are also getting desperate to get their hands on the title. Unfortunately for them, V Rising is only available on PC right now.

When is V Rising coming to PS5?

Is it coming to PS5 this year? (Image via Stunlock Studios)

With no official release date announced so far, it is hard to say when V Rising will make its way to the consoles. According to some speculations, the chances are high that it will be released sometime this year. However, it can also be as late as December 2024. So if you are waiting for the PS5 version, then you will need to hold tight for a little longer.

Currently, the game is on v1.0. With the post-early access patch, a lot of new content and improvements were implemented in the title to make it smoother for the PC. At this point it is hard to say which version of the game will be launched on Consoles, but, certainly, they will not have any exclusive features.

Is V Rising a single-player game?

How to play solo? (Image via Stunlock Studios)

No V Rising is a strictly online game. But fortunately, if you want to play the game alone, you can do it. It presents the option to the players to host a personal server where they can play the game all by themselves. If you want to play the game alone, you can do it by simply choosing the private server option in the start-up menu.

To host a private game follow these steps:

Open the game and choose the ‘Private Game’ option in the server section.

After choosing the server, customize your game by selecting the Clan Size, PvE, or PvP and if this server will strictly be solo.

If yes, choose “Solo Play”.

After this, you can play the game on a private server. But make sure that you have an internet connection, as playing solo doesn't remove that criteria.

