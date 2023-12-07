How to get and use spare parts in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora

As players explore the open world of Avatar Frontiers of Pandora, they will encounter a variety of resources to use, like spare parts. Since the game is about the Na'vi race, scouring for items and crafting play a major role. So, gathering spare parts via exploration is recommended, as players can fashion more useful things out of them.

But where exactly can you find them, and what items can they be used to make in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora?

Spare parts locations and uses in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora explored

Spare parts are housed within special crates in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora (Image via Ubisoft)

Spare parts, being crafting resources, are fairly abundant. It should be noted, however, that they are largely found in RDA territories. The human-led organization responsible for invading the Na'vi world has a ton of military power by their side, so coming across spare parts in their spaces is not uncommon.

Spare parts can be found within yellow chests lying around or from destroying RDA's aerial devices tech. Alternatively, destroying RDA facilities or scouring through Field Labs — or even random RDA camps — can earn you some spare parts to use. On their own, spare parts are junk. However, they play a big part in the crafting ecosystem.

To put it simply, players can use them to create special ammo for their weapons, such as the Longbow and Spear Thrower. These are Na'vi weapons and will be the go-to means of offense in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora. Using these, players can not only engage enemies stealthily but also prevent ruining wild fauna and flora like traditional human-made guns would.

Expand Tweet

The special ammo that spare parts help craft is separate from standard ammunition, as it can have unique effects and deal greater-than-normal damage to foes in battle.

We recommend crafting some of each type of special ammo to deal with every situation. That will demand quite a bit of exploration through this game's vast, vertically-inclined open world, however.

As such, payers will need to scour across every area utilizing the smooth, free-flowing parkour in the game. Regardless of the exploration mode gamers pick, they will traverse the world of the Western Frontiers on foot or in the air.

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora was developed and published by Ubisoft. It was released on December 7, 2023, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms. Before diving into the game, fans of James Cameron's sci-fi universe should check out where it takes place in the timeline.