How to get the Werewolf Winston Legendary Skin in Overwatch 2 during the Halloween event?

Overwatch 2's first Halloween event is finally underway, bringing fans a plethora of new content in the form of a PvE game mode, Hero skins, and more. The event began on October 25 and will run until November 8. The narrative of Dr. Junkenstein continues in the new co-op mode, Junkenstein's Revenge: Wrath of the Bride.

In addition to all the spooky fun this event has introduced, Blizzard has announced two free rewards for all their fans that can be earned during this Halloween event. All players are eligible to receive the Werewolf Winston Spray and Werewolf Winston Legendary Skin.

This article takes a closer look into the process of getting the Werewolf Winston Legendary Skin for free in Overwatch 2.

Everything fans need to know about the Werewolf Winston Legendary Skin in Overwatch 2

Winston is receiving a Halloween makeover during this event. The fan-favorite ape Hero is turning into a werewolf with glowing green eyes and pointy ears. He has completely transformed into a medieval myth with fangs directly visible.

The skin also adds to the look of a beast that has escaped captivity with a broken device specifically designed to contain this monster.

Winston is Tank Hero in the game and is loved by the players. He projects a loving and professional personality yet can be devastating in the matches thanks to his Primal Rage ability.

How to obtain the Werewolf Winston Legendary Skin in Overwatch 2?

To get your hands on the Werewolf Winston Legendary Skin along with the Werewolf Winston Spray this Halloween Terror event, you'll have to do thef following:

1) Connect your Overwatch 2 Battle.net account to your Twitch account.

2) Watch any streamer under the Overwatch 2 category on Twitch.tv using the same account starting October 25 and ending November 6 at 11:00 a.m. PDT.

3) You'll have to collect a few hours of watch time before you can get your hands on the Twitch drops. The following is the distribution of rewards based on watch time:

Two hours watched: Werewolf Winston Spray

Werewolf Winston Spray Four hours watched: Werewolf Winston Legendary Skin

These drops will be available on all platforms, and the eligible regions are North America, Europe, Latin America, Australia/New Zealand, Taiwan, Korea, and Southeast Asia.

What is the Halloween Terror event in Overwatch 2?

The Halloween Terror is a part of Season One content and was present in the previous iteration of the game as well. It bought a spooky theme to the entire game, allowing players to unlock various Halloween-themed skins, a limited-time co-op game mode where four Heroes fight 'zomnics' and more.

This time around, players will be able to complete challenges to unlock special rewards like the Nightfall Over Adlersbrunn Name Card, the Jack-o'-Lantern Weapon Charm, Battle Pass XP, and numerous other exciting goodies to flaunt in-game.

Despite a controversial launch, OW2 has come a long way. The title, within a short period of ten days since its release, was able to accumulate over 25 million players.

Overwatch 2 is a free-to-play title and is currently available for download on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch.

