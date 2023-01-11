How to get wheat in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is ripe with opportunities for crafting, cooking, and more. The popular life sim from Nintendo, like many others in the genre, allows players to grow their own crops and cook various dishes. There are a handful of options in this regard, like tomatoes and potatoes.

One of the most important crops in the game is wheat, which forms the foundation of many delicacies, like bread. But how can players obtain it in the first place?

Players can get wheat by cultivating it in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

While many recipe ingredients are straight-up purchasable from vendors in the game, certain items are not. Wheat is one of them.

The only way to get wheat is to grow it. To do so, players must first obtain wheat starts. They can be purchased from a vendor called Leif whenever he visits the player's island. He and his humble stall can be found outside the Resident Services building.

The wheat starts cost 280 Bells to purchase. After getting them, players will need to sow and water them until they grow. They need to make sure they have a plot of land available for farming purposes.

Wheat should take about three days to grow fully, assuming it is being watered daily. Once ready, it can be harvested and used in recipes.

To find Leif, players will need to meet some prerequisites. First, they must visit Harv's Island by selecting the option from Orville the dodo, who works at the airport in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Once there, players should talk to Lloid, who will mention hiring "a botany expert with the greenest of thumbs."

However, players must have 100,000 Bells on hand to proceed. Once the payment has been made, they can visit the Plaza the next day to find that Leif has set up shop there.

What can wheat be used for in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

As far as food recipes go, wheat is used to make flour and whole-wheat flour in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The former consists of five wheat portions. The recipe is automatically learned when players upgrade to "Be A Chef! DIY Recipes+" for their NookPhone app at the Resident Services kiosk.

The latter, meanwhile, is part of the Basic Cooking Recipes item. Players will need five wheat to craft whole-wheat flour. It can be purchased from Nook's Cranny shop for 4,980. It is worth buying as players will learn additional recipes, such as brown sugar, tomato puree, and organic bread.

To make either, players should go to their kitchenware (like a stove) to initiate the crafting process. Flour is needed to cook a large variety of dishes, like sandwiches, spaghetti, pizza, cookies, cupcakes, and more.

Wheat can also be used to make a veggie basket. This is made up of the following ingredients:

1 x Tomato

1 x Carrot

1 x Potato

1 x Orange Pumpkin

1 x Sugarcane

1 x Wheat

It should be noted that this is classified as a decoration instead of food, so players can craft the veggie basket to bring some color to their living room or kitchen.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is only available on the Nintendo Switch hybrid console platform.

