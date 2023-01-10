All cooking recipes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Since its launch in 2020, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has slowly but surely established itself among some of the premium Nintendo exclusives. The fifth mainline entry in the popular social simulation series is easily one of the best experiences on Nintendo's current-generation console hardware.

The Animal Crossing series has always been held in high regard among fans. With the newest entry, Nintendo has brought the rather niche social simulation series to the mainstream.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons lacks a flashy combat system, immaculate puzzle platforming, and immersive storytelling. However, the robust social interaction and customization systems make it a very engaging experience, where players can easily spend hundreds of hours without ever feeling bored.

With every new entry in the franchise, the Animal Crossing series adds some substantial changes, from gameplay features to small quality-of-life improvements. One of the new things added with Animal Crossing: New Horizons is "cooking." This mechanic allows players to bring their inner chef out by collecting ingredients from the island and using them to create some delicious recipes.

How to cook in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Before players can start cooking in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, they must complete the main campaign.

After rolling credits in the game, players can head back to the Nook Miles kiosk in their Resident Services building. They can then spend 2,000 miles on the "Be a Chef! DIY recipe+" listed right above the "Island Life 101 Service".

Once this has been done, players will be granted a few starter recipes to test their cooking skills out in the game. Cooking can be done on any applicable surface or the trusty stove.

Players can easily craft a stove in their home with the DIY recipe for "Stonework Kitchen," which they receive as part of purchasing the "Be a Chef!" DIY recipe. The Stonework Kitchen Stove can be crafted using 30 Stone, 15 Clay, and 10 Iron Nuggets.

To grab more cooking recipes, players should head straight to Nook's Cranny, where they can buy the "Basic Cooking Recipes" for 4,980 bells.

Every cooking recipe in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Once players have the stove and cooking ingredients ready, they are all set to cook some delicious meals in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Here is a list of all the cooking recipes players can unlock in the game:

Recipes obtained from purchasing "Be a Chef! DIY Recipe+"

Sugar (Five sugarcane)

Flour (Five wheat)

Grilled Sea Bass with Herbs (One Sea Bass and five weeds)

Pancakes (Two flour and two sugar)

Carrot Potage (One flour and two carrots)

Tomato Curry (Three flour and three tomatoes)

Pumpkin Bagel Sandwich (Two flour and three orange pumpkins)

Peach/Pear Smoothie (Two peaches/pears)

Recipes obtained from purchasing "Basic Cooking Recipes"

Whole-wheat flour (Five flours)

Brown Sugar (Five sugarcane)

Brown Sugar Cupcakes (One whole-wheat flour and one brown sugar)

Carrot Cake (One flour, one sugar, and one carrot)

Gnocchi di Patate (Two flour and three potatoes)

Organic Bread (Three whole-wheat flours)

Seaweed Soup (Two seaweeds)

Tomato Puree (Three tomatoes)

Recipes obtained from catching fishes listed as ingredients for recipes

Sea Bass Pie (Sea Bass)

Aji Fry (One Horse Mackerel, one flour)

Karei no Nitsuke (One Dab)

Pesce All'acqua Pazza (One Red Snapper, one tomato and one Manilla Clam)

Other recipes that players can unlock in the game

Mushroom Salad (One round mushroom, one flat mushroom, and one skinny mushroom)

Veggie Sandwich (Two flour, one tomato, and one carrot)

Minestrone Soup (Two tomatoes, one potato, and one carrot)

Cooking serves as a great end-game activity for players. As mentioned earlier, it is something that can be worked towards after one completes the main campaign.

Poll : 0 votes