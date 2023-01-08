How to make Snowman in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Much like any other title in the Animal Crossing series, Animal Crossing: New Horizons' layout changes every season. With the arrival of winter in the title, snowfall has begun — covering grassy plains with a thick blanket of snow — allowing players to make their very own Snowmen (called Snowboys in-game).

Making a Snowman in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a fairly straightforward process, something veterans of the series will have no issues with. However, newcomers to the Animal Crossing franchise might find it a bit difficult to create their own fluffy Snowmen. Here's a comprehensive guide on how you can make your own Snowman in the game.

Building a Snowman in Animal Crossing: New Horizons isn't an arduous task; however, it does require players to meet a few key conditions in the game. Those living in the northern hemisphere can build a Snowboy on their island from December 11 to February 24 (in-game dates). On the other hand, those in the southern hemisphere can do the same from June 11 to August 24.

During the game's winter and holiday seasons, a thick layer of snow usually gathers around the island, prompting players to look for snowballs. You need to acquire two of these to create a Snowman. To accomplish this, you can follow the following steps:

Walk around town or explore the island to find two snowballs. Usually, they will be quite small in size but can be made bigger by simply rolling them along snowy plains, which can be done by kicking a snowball at least 13 times.

You need to make sure not to roll the snowball into water or into other objects in the environment while kicking it. If you do end up losing the snowball, you can always make them reappear by simply going back inside your house.

Once the two snowballs are big enough, the player's in-game avatar will start rolling it using their hands, indicating they are of the perfect size to make a Snowman with.

Join the snowballs together to create your very own Snowboy.

Those looking to make the perfect Snowman can use the Nookophone camera. You need to point it at the ground while making sure that the snowball you are going to use for the Snowboy's head has a size that reaches your in-game avatar's ears. As for the Snowman's body, the snowball should reach slightly above the avatar's ears.

Once you make sure that the two snowballs are of the proper size, you can join them together to create the perfect Snowman in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. If the size of the snowballs is correct, the Snowboy will congratulate you on creating the immaculate version. However, if that does not happen, you can hard quit the game (exit the application) and retry.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Nintendo's flagship title, is easily one of the most-played Nintendo Switch games to date. The fifth mainline entry in the social-simulation game series was released back in 2020 and, since then, has slowly made its way to becoming one of the staples for the Nintendo Switch. It'll be interesting to see what the game offers in 2023.

