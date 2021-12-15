Animal Crossing: New Horizons- List of all snowflake DIY recipes

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has entered winter, at least in the Northern Hemisphere. As of December 11, all of the islands that are experiencing winter right now should have seen significant snowfall and their island should be covered with snow. They should also be seeing snowballs and snowflakes falling on their islands, too.
Snowflakes are very useful for DIY recipes in Animal Crossing. Several items in the Frozen set are crafted with large and small snowflakes. Here are all of the DIY recipes that require snowflakes and that can be crafted now.
All snowflake DIY recipes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Winter in Animal Crossing lasts from December to February in the Northern Hemisphere (June until August in the Southern Hemisphere). That's the time frame for obtaining these recipes and collecting many of the items that are needed for them.
The following DIY recipes need snowflakes, which can be caught on the island:
- Falling snow wall- 3 snowflakes, 10 stone
- Iceberg flooring- 10 snowflakes
- Iceberg wall- 10 snowflakes
- Ski-slope flooring- 8 snowflakes
- Ski-slope wall- 8 snowflakes
- Snowflake pochette- 6 snowflakes
- Snowflake wall- 12 snowflakes
- Snowflake wreath- 4 snowflakes
Additionally, snowboys will give large snowflakes every day until they melt. These, and regular snowflakes, are required for the following recipes:
- Frozen arch- 10 snowflakes, 1 large snowflake
- Frozen bed- 10 snowflakes, 1 large snowflake
- Frozen chair- 3 snowflakes, 1 large snowflake
- Frozen counter- 5 snowflakes, 1 large snowflake
- Frozen mini snowperson- 2 snowflakes, 1 large snowflake
- Frozen partition- 6 snowflakes, 1 large snowflake
- Frozen pillar- 3 snowflakes, 1 large snowflake
- Frozen sculpture- 4 snowflakes, 1 large snowflake
- Frozen table- 8 snowflakes, 1 large snowflake
- Frozen treat set- 1 snowflake, 1 large snowflake
- Frozen tree- 8 snowflakes, 1 large snowflake
- Ice flooring- 8 snowflakes, 1 large snowflake
- Ice wall- 8 snowflakes, 1 large snowflake
- Ice wand- 1 large snowflake, 3 star fragments
- Snowperson head- 5 snowflakes, 1 large snowflake
- Three-tiered snowperson- 6 snowflakes, 2 tree branches, 1 large snowflake
Many of these DIY recipes come from snowboys, as long as they are perfectly made.