Animal Crossing: New Horizons- List of all snowflake DIY recipes

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has entered winter, at least in the Northern Hemisphere. As of December 11, all of the islands that are experiencing winter right now should have seen significant snowfall and their island should be covered with snow. They should also be seeing snowballs and snowflakes falling on their islands, too.

Snowflakes are very useful for DIY recipes in Animal Crossing. Several items in the Frozen set are crafted with large and small snowflakes. Here are all of the DIY recipes that require snowflakes and that can be crafted now.

All snowflake DIY recipes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Winter in Animal Crossing lasts from December to February in the Northern Hemisphere (June until August in the Southern Hemisphere). That's the time frame for obtaining these recipes and collecting many of the items that are needed for them.

The following DIY recipes need snowflakes, which can be caught on the island:

Falling snow wall- 3 snowflakes, 10 stone

Iceberg flooring- 10 snowflakes

Iceberg wall- 10 snowflakes

Ski-slope flooring- 8 snowflakes

Ski-slope wall- 8 snowflakes

Snowflake pochette- 6 snowflakes

Snowflake wall- 12 snowflakes

Snowflake wreath- 4 snowflakes

The snowflake wreath requires snowflakes to craft (Image via Nintendo)

Additionally, snowboys will give large snowflakes every day until they melt. These, and regular snowflakes, are required for the following recipes:

Frozen arch- 10 snowflakes, 1 large snowflake

Frozen bed- 10 snowflakes, 1 large snowflake

Frozen chair- 3 snowflakes, 1 large snowflake

Frozen counter- 5 snowflakes, 1 large snowflake

Frozen mini snowperson- 2 snowflakes, 1 large snowflake

Frozen partition- 6 snowflakes, 1 large snowflake

Frozen pillar- 3 snowflakes, 1 large snowflake

Frozen sculpture- 4 snowflakes, 1 large snowflake

Frozen table- 8 snowflakes, 1 large snowflake

Frozen treat set- 1 snowflake, 1 large snowflake

Frozen tree- 8 snowflakes, 1 large snowflake

Ice flooring- 8 snowflakes, 1 large snowflake

Ice wall- 8 snowflakes, 1 large snowflake

Ice wand- 1 large snowflake, 3 star fragments

Snowperson head- 5 snowflakes, 1 large snowflake

Three-tiered snowperson- 6 snowflakes, 2 tree branches, 1 large snowflake

Many of these DIY recipes come from snowboys, as long as they are perfectly made.

