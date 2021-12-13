Animal Crossing: New Horizons snowboy - How to build, rewards, and more

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has reached the winter season in the Northern Hemisphere. That means snow will fall on most players' islands and eventually leave them covered. When that happens, it's the perfect time to build a snowboy.

They're not built with just snow on the ground, though. There's a way to make them, and if done right, it will reward players. Here's everything Animal Crossing players need to know about a snowboy.

Building a perfect snowboy in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Snowboys can only be created during the winter months. For the Northern Hemisphere players, that means that snowboys can be built from December 11 to February 25. In the Southern Hemisphere, Animal Crossing players can do so from June 11 to February 24.

Snowballs will fall on an island two to three times a day in winter. Animal Crossing players can collect these to start building whenever they find them. Snowballs start small, but they will gradually get bigger after rolling them around in the snow.

When rolling the snowball around, players should be wary of holes and other objects. If the snowball hits a thing too hard or falls into a hole, there's no getting it back.

The snowboy will have two snowballs in total: one big and one small. The snowboy will then come to life and tell the player how well it is made. If it's poorly made, it will convey to Animal Crossing players that.

Snowboys do not hold back if they're poorly made (Image via Nintendo)

Regardless of how well it is made, it will send the player gifts (never any duplicates). However, if it is a perfect snowboy, it will give much better gifts overall. A perfect snowboy has one snowball at maximum size and the other at half that size.

There is a trick to getting it perfect every time, though.

Roll one snowball for 17 seconds Roll the second snowball for 12 seconds and put it beside the first one Push them together

Another trick is to roll the second snowball until it reaches the bottom of the avatar's ears. The following rewards or recipes can be given from perfect snowboys:

Frozen arch

Frozen bed

Frozen chair

Frozen counter

Frozen mini snowperson

Frozen partition

Frozen pillar

Frozen sculpture

Frozen table

Frozen tree

Frozen treat set

Ice flooring

Ice wall

Ice wand

Snowperson head

Three-tiered snowperson

Making a perfect snowboy is well worth the effort.

