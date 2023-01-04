How to easily build the perfect Snowman in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

With the festive season in full swing in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the town's appearance has changed, and snowflakes have begun falling across areas within the map. The grass in the game is now covered in snow, prompting players to spend time building their very own snowmen.

While veterans of the game will know how to make the perfect Snowman, those new to Animal Crossing are having a rough time figuring out how the feature works.

New Horizons is a simulation game released in 2020 and developed and published by Nintendo exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

This guide covers how players can make the perfect Snowman in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Building a Snowman in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Depending on the hemisphere in which you live, you can make a Snowman at different times of the year. Those living in the Northern Hemisphere can make the Snowman from December 11 to February 24, while others in the Southern Hemisphere can build one from June 11 to August 24.

So if it’s winter in your hemisphere, you should be able to build a Snowman by following these steps:

Walking around the village and locating two miniature snowballs. These will remain close to each other, and your aim will be to try and grow them in size. One of the best ways of doing that in Animal Crossing: New Horizons will be to kick one of the snowballs 13 times through the now.

Make sure that while kicking it, the ball does not fall into the water or that it does not run into obstacles when kicked. However, if your ball does crumble, you can reset it by going in and out of your house to make it reappear again.

Once you have kicked the ball enough times, your character will look to move it using their hands. Now all you will have to do is grow the two balls to the size you want and then join them together to transform them into your own Snowman.

Making the perfectly shaped Snowman in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

A Snowman can be made in any shape or size, although some meticulous players focus on creating the perfect figure.

You can employ a trick using the Nookophone camera to achieve this. While pointing the camera at ground level, ensure that the ball, which is to be used as the Snowman's head, has a size that comes up to your character’s ears.

You will also be required to do the same with the Snowman's body. This time, however, the size of the snowball will be slightly above your character’s ears in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Once you have the right size, you can join the two balls to create that perfect Snowman.

