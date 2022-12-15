How to get more Iron Nuggets in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Iron Nuggets in Animal Crossing: New Horizons are extremely useful in crafting decorations made out of metal. They are one of the most sought-after materials in the game, owing to the fact that a variety of decorations can be crafted using these nuggets. Naturally, players are always hungry to find more Iron Nuggets across their island.

Those who play the Nintendo Switch game regularly know they can get Iron Nuggets by mining them from rocks. However, it is an extremely tricky job and doesn't always guarantee the desired result. Naturally, players are always looking for ways to get more Iron Nuggets in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Mining rocks to get Iron Nuggets in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Nintendo)

The trick to mining more Iron Nuggets is to be fast and smart. It also involves a little bit of luck, given there is only a 34% chance of getting these nuggets when striking a rock. Fortunately, there are a few tricks that will help players get more Iron Nuggets from rocks.

Step-by-step guide to getting more Iron Nuggets in Animal Crossing

If you have recently started playing one of Nintendo's most popular games, you may also have gone through the frustration of collecting 30 Iron Nuggets to build Nook's Cranny. Similarly, you might need a few nuggets to craft some of your favorite decor items to give your island a makeover. As a result, Iron Nuggets are always in popular demand among players.

There are two ways to get more Iron Nuggets in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Players can either get them for their own island or take a trip using their Nook Miles.

1) Dig holes next to the rock

Dig holes to get more Iron Nuggets in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Nintendo)

Once you start mining a rock, you only have 10 seconds to strike it before it disappears. You can strike a rock up to 8 times, but every strike pushes you back a little. Naturally, striking the rock eight times within 10 seconds becomes difficult because you have to walk a little after every strike.

In order to avoid being pushed back, you can dig two holes next to the rock you are mining. This will help you strike the rock faster and get all the eight materials you can get. Repeat this process with every rock on your island to get as much material as you can. Many of these may turn out to be the Iron Nuggets you desperately need.

2) Visit friends or Mystery Islands

Another way to get more Iron Nuggets in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is by visiting other islands. You may exhaust all the rocks around your island in a single day and still not have all the nuggets you need. However, you can also visit your friends or Mystery Islands and mine the rocks there for more nuggets.

You need a Nook Miles ticket to go to Mystery Islands (Image via Nintendo)

The rocks on your friends' islands also have a 34% chance of dropping Iron Nuggets. However, there is a 50% chance of getting Iron Nuggets from rocks on Mystery Islands. Unfortunately, for every visit to a Mystery Island, players will have to shell out 2,000 Nook Miles. Regardless, this still is the best method to get more Iron Nuggets in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

