4 Animal Crossing: New Horizons lingos (& what they actually mean)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has become increasingly popular over the last few years. The game was released during a prime time, right towards the start of the pandemic, when people were required to stay indoors, away from their dear ones.

Under such circumstances, New Horizons provided players with some semblance of reality as it emulates real life, with players having to build a home for themselves and other villagers on their island using limited resources.

Naturally, like every other title, New Horizons too has its own set of lingo, which every player in the game should be familiar with. Here are some of the most commonly used phrases and terms in the Nintendo life-simulation title that every player should know.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons terms players should be aware of

1) Bells

Bells are the in-game currency in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. New Horizons is a life-simulation title, meaning that it emulates real life. Just like in real life, players of Animal Crossing need money to get by on their deserted island, as they need to buy things to create other items.

Bells are the currency that New Horizons players use for trade in the game, and it is one of the most important things that players of the title should be aware of.

2) The Stalk Market

The Stalk Market is another important New Horizons term that players should be familiar with. Trade is a very important aspect of the Nintendo life-simulation title, and the Stalk Market is one of the easiest ways in which players can earn Bells in the game.

The Stalk Market works exactly like the stock market in real life, and naturally includes a fair amount of risk. The Stalk Market in New Horizons includes turnip trade, wherein players have to buy turnips for a price from Daisy Mae and sell them for a higher price so as to earn a profit. However, luck plays a huge factor in this trade, and players can also end up incurring losses in the process.

3) NMTs

NMT is an acronym used to signify Nook Mile Tickets. These have to be collected by players, and they can be used to travel to various mystery islands in the game, as well as to obtain different kinds of items in the game.

Most New Horizons players regularly use the term NMTs, so it would be profitable for beginners to get familiar with the term.

4) Dodo Code

Dodo codes are one of the first things that New Horizons players must familiarize themselves with. A Dodo code is a code that players will receive from Orville when they first open their New Horizons island airport.

Players can share their island dodo codes with other players to enable them to visit their island. Similarly, they can also visit other players' islands if they have access to their islands' dodo codes.

These are some of the most basic Animal Crossing: New Horizons terms that players of the title should be familiar with.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan