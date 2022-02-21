5 things to do in Animal Crossing: New Horizons when you're bored

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has a bunch of different things that players have to do throughout the day. However, performing the same activities over and over again can make the gameplay mundane, which can lead to players finding the game very boring.

However, like any other game, there are several things that players can do to make their New Horizons journey more interesting. Here are some of the things veteran players do when they get bored in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Things to do in Animal Crossing: New Horizons when the game gets boring

1) Explore Mystery Islands

Mystery islands is a feature in New Horizons that allows players to explore different islands selected at random near their own Animal Crossing island. These mystery islands are home to many villagers who are not present on the player's island. This allows them the opportunity to interact with different villagers without bringing them to their island as residents.

Furthermore, they can also gain different items from these mystery islands, so that is a good way to spend time in the game.

2) Visit Dream Islands

Just like mystery islands, players can also spend their time in New Horizons by visiting different Dream Islands. All they have to do is go to their island homes and lie down on a bed to fall asleep.

Once they are asleep, they can interact with Luna the tapir, who will take them to whichever dream island they wish to go to, as long as they can enter the correct island code for it.

3) Kicking out villagers they do not like

When players have nothing else to do in New Horizons, they can spend their time getting rid of unwanted villagers from their island. There are several ways to do this, and players can try out as many as they want to get rid of villagers they aren't fond of.

Furthermore, getting rid of unwanted villagers frees up space to bring other villagers on to their island.

4) Redecorating parts of their island

This is one of the most time consuming things that players can do in Animal Crossing whenever they are bored. There are always a few sections on every New Horizons player's island that they would like to redecorate and change its appearance.

This would be the perfect time to make these changes since players want to spend more time in the game but cannot think of anything they want to do.

5) Restart their New Horizons journey

If players are bored with New Horizons because they feel like they have done everything that can be done on the island, it would make sense for them to restart their journey altogether.

Players can create a new account and restart their journey as a New Horizons player from scratch, designing a whole new island however they please.

These are some of the things that players can try out if they feel bored while playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Edited by Mayank Shete