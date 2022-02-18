Animal Crossing player proposes an extreme method to get rid of annoying villagers

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has 397 different villagers for players to interact with, each with their unique appearance and personality. Naturally, there are some villagers who players adore, while others who they cannot stand.

Sometimes, players end up with villagers they do not like on their island, and it has been a recurring question how they can get rid of these villagers from their island.

One Animal Crossing Redditor shared their method of getting rid of annoying villagers in New Horizons, and it might be a bit too extreme!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons player obliterates the annoying villagers on his island

There are certain methods using which players can get rid of villagers they find annoying from their New Horizons islands. However, it seems like none of these methods suited the ACNH Redditor, u/MaxTransferspeed, who shared his disturbing yet innovative way of 'getting rid of' annoying villagers.

The image showed the player having annihilated the annoying villagers using a chainsaw, with blood splashed all over a canvas on the wall behind him. There are also many other tools in the image, such as axes and saws, which could be potential weapons that the player may have used to massacre his villagers.

As expected, this post elicited quite a reaction from the Animal Crossing community on Reddit. Many believe that this is truly the best way to get rid of annoying villagers, while others appreciate the player's efforts to make his island as creepy as possible.

Some fans even set out to try and decipher which villagers the player decided to murder in his frame.

The player even included a bucket of acid in his frame, which went on to show the amount of effort he had put in to create this horrific crime scene. Naturally, his efforts were appreciated by the community who were equally amazed and creeped out.

The New Horizons community has some of the most creative minds in the world in it, and other members never shy away from appreciating these glimpses of flair whenever players decide to share them.

