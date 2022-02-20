What is the point of Dreaming in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

Late in 2021, Nintendo added the Dream feature to Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Players are visited by Luna when they go to sleep in their beds in their island homes, and they must select the option to dream. By doing so, players can visit their dream islands free of cost and also visit other players' islands, provided they have access to their Dream Address.

However, the addition of the Dream feature has prompted many to question why the Dream world is so attractive in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Players love to dream in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The Dream feature is a very attractive prospect for most New Horizons players. There are several reasons for this, starting with the fact that players can visit other islands without having to spend any Bells or Nook Miles. However, they must have a Nintendo Online subscription to make use of this feature.

While convenient, there is one catch to this. Players cannot buy or collect items from these Dream islands as they typically would if they visited the islands. This is essentially because the player is dreaming about visiting the island and is not actually on it.

Players are also unable to trash or litter the dream island in any manner. This might be seen as a bonus since they can also invite other players to their dream islands without worrying about them trashing it or littering all over the place.

How can players dream in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

Dreaming is quite simple in New Horizons, and it requires players to be inside their own island homes. Once inside their island homes, players must lie down on any bed and select the sleep option when prompted. This will take them to Luna, the tapir, who will ask them if they want to dream.

Once they respond in the affirmative, Luna will request players to enter a Dream Address, which will essentially be an island code. After entering the code, players will be taken to the island they wish to visit and will wake up in front of the Resident Services building on that island.

When players decide to return to their own island, they will simply have to lay down in a bed and will wake up on their own island once again.

Edited by Danyal Arabi