How to get Witcher-themed Legendary Sword in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty?

Cyberpunk 2077's upcoming story expansion Phantom Liberty comes packed with a really cool nod to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, allowing players to get the Legendary Sword Gwynbleidd in this DLC. You can get your hands on the legendary two-handed sword by simply pre-ordering the game; however, there are a few caveats to consider.

Phantom Liberty, the highly anticipated expansion, offers some significant new additions to Cyberpunk 2077 and aims to course-correct the lackluster launch of this title.

From a brand new spy-thriller story to entirely reworked gameplay and progression systems, Phantom Liberty comes with its own set of pre-order bonuses, which will be granted to players depending on their game library. One such pre-order item is the Gwynbleidd Legendary Sword, an iconic blade that Geralt gets access to in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

How to obtain Geralt's Gwynbleidd pre-order bonus in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty

To get your hands on Geralt's Legendary Sword Gwynbleidd in Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty expansion, you will need to pre-order the DLC. You will also need to make sure that the base game on your platform of choice (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, or Windows PC) is connected to your GOG (Galaxy of Games) account.

If you don't have a GOG profile, you can create one for free by going to Cyberpunk 2077's official website. You will also need to make sure that you have a copy of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on the same platform.

This DLC's pre-order structure is quite similar to the one CD Projekt Red had for the base game's launch. Players who pre-ordered Cyberpunk 2077 on the same platform where they also owned a copy of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt got an in-game Witcher-inspired leather jacket. This item had some really cool defense-boosting perks for the early-game.

However, the perks of Gwynbleidd for pre-ordering Phantom Liberty is yet unknown.

This Legendary Sword first made its appearance back in the original The Witcher game and later presented itself as an unlockable in The Witcher 3's Blood and Wine DLC. According to CD Projekt Red, Phantom Liberty is this studio's most ambitious expansion yet, one that also aims to bring some really significant changes to the base game, making Cyberpunk 2077's gameplay experience much more cohesive.

Phantom Liberty is scheduled to release in September 26, 2023, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC.

