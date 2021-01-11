How to get XL candy in Pokemon GO

The XL candy in Pokemon GO is an item that trainers above level 40 can obtain. These candies are difficult to come across in the game making them one of the most sought after items in Pokemon GO.

With the arrival of the Pokemon GO Beyond update, the current trainer level-cap has gone up to level 50 allowing the Pokemon to get stronger as their trainer levels up. However, with XL candies, trainers can increase the CP of their Pokemon without having to level up themselves.

Getting the XL candy in Pokemon GO isn't an easy feat. Catching a Pokemon is a primary way of getting these candies. These candies are highly specific to Pokemon families. An Eevee XL candy will work only on Eevee. Catching subsequent Eevees in Pokemon GO will grant trainers the Eevee XL candy.

I spent the last couple of days in a Machop nest farming candy XL to max my shundo Machamp. Now to work on best buddy.



Next will be Drillbur or Swinub nest.#pokemongo #shundo pic.twitter.com/IBM8JcRGSA — Brian 🇩🇴 (@penabrian) January 5, 2021

Hatching a Pokemon or transferring them to Professor Willow can also drop XL candy for trainers but the drop rates aren't motivating.

There needs to be a way to farm xl rare candy. The system is fine for common spawns but some Pokemon are completely unobtainable in the wild right now making them impossible to grind for. — AXN (@ItsAXN) January 3, 2021

Trainers can convert a normal candy to XL in Pokemon GO as well. 10 regular candies can be turned in for one XL candy. For now, this seems to be the most viable way to obtain these rare candies in the game unless Niantic comes up with something better.

To go from level 40 to 41, a Pokemon requires around 10 XL candies. This number increases as the level increases. The following table shows the number of XL candies required for each powerup level in Pokemon GO. Trainers will need a total of 148 XL candies to get their Pokemon up to level 50.

Image via Reddit (r/TheSilphRoad - u/lewymd)

Trainers around the world need to keep in mind that the XL candy will be unlocked only after the trainer has reached level 40 in game. Looking for these items before hitting the level cap is futile.