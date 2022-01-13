How to get the Zvezda helmet in Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite offers players a variety of ways to customize their Spartan armor in the game, and from helmets, to cores there is a lot that 343 Industries allows fans to play around with.

The Season 1 battle pass brings a lot of cosmetics with it. Unfortunately, a good deal of them is locked behind a paywall.

Hence, to get their hands on some of the more premium content in the shooter, players will need to dole out a bit of cash for the cosmetics they desire.

The Zvezda helmet or faceplate is one of the most commonly used and coveted cosmetics in the game. And like other skin categories of its type, it too is locked behind a paywall, and players will need to purchase the Season 1 Battle Pass and complete missions to achieve the cosmetic as one of the tier rewards.

The Zvezda helmet is a part of the Halo Infinite season 1 Battle Pass rewards

The Zvezda helmet in Halo Infinite is of Epic rarity and is compatible with the Mark VII Armor Core. Its description reads:

“The ZVEZDA faceplate by RKD Group incorporates a programmable phased array antenna grid, though leveraging its full capabilities has proven to be a challenge for software developers.”

The cosmetic is quite popular amongst players, but unfortunately, it’s not free. Hence, players will need to purchase the premium version of the battle pass for $10 to have this helmet design as one of the usable cosmetics in their inventory.

However, an alternate but much more expensive way of attaining this helmet is to purchase it directly from the shop. But, it’s not recommended for Halo fans as the cometic goes for a whopping 2,000 credits in the in-game store, making it considerably pricier than just unlocking it from the Battle Pass.

