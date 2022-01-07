Halo Infinite player expresses frustration over 343's handling of ongoing issues

Halo Infinite has had its share of problems since its launch.

The game has a successful release in 2021 and won over both fans and critics. However, there are plenty of bugs and glitches that are persistent.

Some of these bugs and glitches have been admitted by 343 Industries publicly. They have even promised to improve the game from several aspects.

Halo Support @HaloSupport The #HaloInfinite team will continue to investigate ongoing Big Team Battle matchmaking errors over the next few weeks. BTB has now returned to 12v12 matches, up from its temporary reduction to 10v10. Solo players and smaller Fireteams may have more success when searching. (1/2) The #HaloInfinite team will continue to investigate ongoing Big Team Battle matchmaking errors over the next few weeks. BTB has now returned to 12v12 matches, up from its temporary reduction to 10v10. Solo players and smaller Fireteams may have more success when searching. (1/2)

However, many promises made remain unfixed and as good as Halo Infinite is, its tryst with bugs continues for the time being. This issue has reached a stage where certain players have expressed their anguish over how things are being handled.

Halo Infinite user unhappy with introduction of premium challenge swaps instead fixes to BTB mode

It's quite understandable that work in almost every gaming studio has been slow. The last couple of weeks have been the festive weeks of Christmas and New Year, and naturally, development work has been happening at less than desired speeds.

However, the winter period is also the time of the year when many gamers love to have long gaming sessions on their favorite video games. Halo Infinite is a game worth putting hours into, whether a player plays solo or with their friends.

However, Halo Infinite players are let down by the state of the game

Halo Infinite's problems with its multiplayer scene are not new. While the campaign has suffered some terrible bugs and glitches, matchmaking has been a major problem in the multiplayer mode.

High pings and poor latency are the main culprits, and the lack of a rejoin option makes the situation ten times worse.

The situation becomes nastier when one considers the Big Team Battle (BTB) mode of Halo Infinite. It's a mode where bigger teams compete against each other. It's also a great way to level up in-game quicker, but that can only work if the mode works.

KnotTHENAMELESS @KnotTHENAMELESS Is it just me or is BTB on @Halo Infinite not working? I get the server error every time I try to play and that's my last weekly challenge. Is it just me or is BTB on @Halo Infinite not working? I get the server error every time I try to play and that's my last weekly challenge.

The BTB mode has had matchmaking issues since launch, and it is ongoing, much to the ire of the entire community.

When can Halo Infinite fans expect a solution to problems in BTB?

Despite acknowledging the issue with BTB in mid-December, 343 Industries are yet to do anything about it. Unlike developers like Sledgehammer Games, there has been no information about the upcoming updates as well in a detailed manner.

Based on when the work starts, it will likely take some time for the problem to be fixed. Purely based on community speculation, it will take until February for Halo Infinite's BTB mode to see repairs.

Also Read Article Continues below

But everyone will hope to see the issues of their favorite game getting fixed as soon as possible.

Edited by Ravi Iyer