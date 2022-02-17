How to glide in Horizon Forbidden West

There are plenty of new ways to traverse the wilds of Horizon Forbidden West, but the new ability to glide may be the most fun of them all. Not only are there some great views that players can see by using the glider, but going down massive mountains has become much easier.

However, unlike some of the other abilities in the game like using a machine mount, Aloy does not begin the game with a glide option. Players will likely have to go through almost all of The Daunt area before they can glide at all. But as soon as Aloy reaches the true West, players can begin to glide away.

Aloy can glide long distances in Horizon Forbidden West

Watch towers become easier to traverse. (Image via Sony)

In Horizon Forbidden West, the glide ability is a special tool called Shieldwing. Shieldwing is similar to mechanics from other games such as Breath of the Wild. Having the Shieldwing allows Aloy to safely fall from any height, and with some forward momentum, reaching ground level from major heights is incredibly easy.

Using Shieldwing as a glider is also super easy considering it only takes players to hold one button to initiate the action. When Aloy is in the air, all players need to do is hold 'Square' to open up the glider or the Shieldwing. Opening up the glider will lift Aloy just a little and she can then safely glide to her destination. Even jumping at a normal height can give enough room for a glider boost. However, players will first need to find the glider in Horizon Forbidden West.

Getting Shieldwing can only be done in one way, just like other special gears. Players will need to head to Barren Light and begin "The Embassy" quest. Completing the quest and defeating Regalla's Champion is what will provide Aloy with the new tool. After her victory, she will equip the Shieldwing, which can then be used for the rest of the game.

Using the auto setting for Shieldwing in Horizon Forbidden West

For players that want to make the Shieldwing even easier in Horizon Forbidden West, there is a setting to make the glider deploy automatically. First, players should open up their settings menu and head to the general section.

Next, players need to head towards the bottom and look for the "Auto Shieldwing" option. Turning this on will mean players don't even need to touch a button when falling from heights, but that will also mean less control overall.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan