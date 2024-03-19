How to handle split-lane pushes in Clash Royale

Split-lane pushes in Clash Royale are extremely difficult and require fast thinking and strategic skills. As players encounter assaults from several lanes at once, maintaining control of the battlefield and preventing tower damage becomes critical for defense. This article outlines the essential tactics for managing split-lane pushes skillfully.

Gamers can stop enemy assaults and turn defensive moves into powerful counterattacks by spotting threats, prioritizing defenses, employing split-lane techniques, and managing elixir efficiently.

Gaining an advantage over opponents through the mastery of these strategies enables players to win Clash Royale matches and confidently maneuver through split-lane pushes.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Strategies to handle split-lane pushes in Clash Royale

1) Identify the threats and prioritize defenses

Opponent's elixir count (Image via Supercell)

Prioritize your defenses based on your quick assessment of the threats in each lane when confronting split-lane pushes. Determine which lane is the greatest threat right now and deploy your resources to block it.

This could entail countering opposing units and keeping them from getting to your towers using soldiers, structures, or spells. Where to concentrate your efforts depends on the nature and strength of the enemy push in each lane, as well as your defensive prowess.

Additionally, be mindful of any soldiers the opponent may have placed in either lane with high damage or win conditions. To stop major tower damage, for instance, you might need to devote more resources to defending against a lane that contains a formidable tank unit like a Golem or a Royal Giant.

On the other hand, you might be able to use less expensive splash damage spells or units to deal with their army of low-health soldiers in the opposing lane.

2) Utilize split-lane defenses and counter-push opportunities

Bridge lane (Image via Supercell)

Consider using split-lane defenses to split your focus and resources between the two lanes to counter split-lane pushes. Place soldiers or structures in each lane to block the enemy's advance and reduce damage.

This could entail setting up structures like Inferno Tower or Tornado to draw and divert opposing units away from your towers, or it could mean using defensive units like Mini P.E.K.K.A., Musketeer, or Valkyrie in Clash Royale to target enemy forces.

Additionally, by carefully placing troops that can withstand the defense and then advancing to support a counterattack, you can strategically turn your defense into a counter-push.

To counterattack and put pressure on the opposing team's towers when they are low on elixir, add a high-damage soldier, such as a Hog Rider or a Miner, to the remaining units after you successfully defend against a split-lane push with a defensive construction and some troops.

3) Maintain elixir management and adaptability

Elixir (Image via Supercell)

Managing elixir in Clash Royale is essential to handling split-lane pushes. Keep a close eye on your elixir bar and use it wisely to defend against both lanes while preserving enough for counter-push possibilities. Refrain from overspending on defense in one lane to avoid opening yourself up to attacks in the opposing lane.

Additionally, be ready to modify your plan of attack in response to your opponent's moves and the changing dynamics of the game. Be prepared to modify your defenses and possibly swap lanes to provide pressure or take advantage of holes in your opponent's defense if they allocate more resources to one lane than the other. Being able to adjust and be flexible is crucial for handling split-lane pushes and winning Clash Royale battles.

