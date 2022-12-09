How does the head glitch work in Call of Duty Warzone 2?

Wondering how the infamous head glitch works in Call of Duty Warzone 2? Unfortunately, this bug has been a part of the franchise and other first-person shooter games for a long time now, with developers trying but failing to prevent its recurrence.

The latest duo under the prestigious Call of Duty franchise was released recently, with Modern Warfare 2 arriving on October 28 and Warzone 2.0 being launched on November 16. Ever since their release, the two titles have seen decent popularity within the community.

That said, both games currently have multiple annoying bugs that desperately require the developers' attention. Fortunately, most of these issues are under official scrutiny, with officials working to resolve them as soon as possible. However, the head glitch hasn't been acknowledged for any of the latest Call of Duty games yet.

Everything you need to know about the head glitch in Call of Duty Warzone 2

The head glitch is a common and recurring bug in Call of Duty games and has also been a popular report amongst first-person shooter fans. The glitch is said to occur when players place themselves in a position where only their heads are visible to enemies. It becomes incredibly difficult to take down a player abusing this glitch since the character's head becomes the only visible part of the hitbox.

Unfortunately, this "glitch" has been a part of Call of Duty since the franchise's inception and the developers haven't made an official move against it yet. As popular feedback would proclaim, this bug is a result of poor game design.

Players utilizing this glitch can shoot their enemies who are out in the open with minimal consequences and can easily take cover, which is clearly an unfair advantage. This gives a lot of ground for unrealistic scenes, as players should not be able to shoot their opponents in such a position where only their heads are exposed.

Technically, a shooter should at least be exposing his/her arm and the gun to be able to shoot from behind a wall. However, popular Call of Duty games have been hosting a bug that screams otherwise.

Players have reportedly faced this head glitch in both the latest battle royale experience, Warzone 2, and the premium first-person shooter game, Modern Warfare 2. Fans may run into an "invisible" or difficult-to-spot enemy with a faintly visible head shooting you from behind cover. In this case, make sure to report the incident through the game's official methods.

Head glitches in Warzone 2 and other games certainly have variations. A popular YouTube creator [Username: Envoy] recreated the glitch in Modern Warfare 2. His opponent acted as the glitcher and Envoy could only see his head. However, the glitcher couldn't spot Envoy until he managed to land a body shot on Envoy. As the video showcases, the bug can be pretty annoying to deal with.

While Activision and its partners strongly advise against abusing bugs, players have displayed a growing interest towards using the head glitch to their advantage. This is possibly because officials haven't acknowledged or fixed the poorly designed hitbox-cover concept in Call of Duty titles.

As of now, it's unknown whether the developers will finally devote their attention to the popular head glitch for the sake of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's player base.

