How to heal in AI Limit

Heal in AI Limit is all about managing your healing resources effectively, and the key to survival is Life Dew, the game’s primary healing item. Much like the Estus Flasks in Dark Souls, Life Dew replenishes at checkpoints (called Branches in this game) and is your main way to recover health during combat.

However, you don’t start with a large supply, and increasing the number of Life Dew charges isn’t as straightforward as you might expect.

How to increase Life Dew to heal in AI Limit

To upgrade your Life Dew capacity and improve how you heal in AI Limit, you must progress to the Slums, the game's second-largest area. After defeating the first boss and escaping from the sewers, you will reach the Temporary Campsite, inhabited by many NPCs. The most relevant for this task is Delpha, the Soil Researcher.

When you speak to Delpha and exhaust his dialogue options, he will give you a piece of Purified Soil. This is necessary for boosting your healing items. When you have it, go to the closest Branch and choose the Cultivate Branch choice. This operation maximizes the amount of Life Dew charges you can hold forever.

How to keep upgrading Life Dew to Heal in AI Limit

While the first upgrade is simple, every subsequent upgrade requires a few extra steps. First, you must find a Soil Sample, hidden in certain areas of the game. Once you have a sample, return to Delpha and speak with him. This time, he will give you a new task — to eliminate the leader of the Necros in the Slums. If you’ve already collected a Soil Sample, chances are you’ve already defeated this boss.

After completing his request, continue talking to Delpha until the option to Purify Soil appears. Once purified, you can return to the Branch and cultivate it again, increasing your Life Dew charges. This process must be repeated every time you find a new Soil Sample, allowing you to expand your healing reserves as you progress through the game.

Mastering this mechanic is crucial for survival in AI Limit, so always keep an eye out for Soil Samples and regularly visit Delpha to ensure you’re fully prepared for the game’s relentless combat.

