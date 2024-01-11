How to heal and increase health in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown is a challenging game on all fronts. Players will test their skills in fluid, acrobatic combat against even standard foes who can deal a lot of damage. This means it will not be uncommon for protagonist Sargon to find himself on low health, particularly during the early hours of exploring Mount Qaf and its varied locales.

As such, obtaining healing is vital to progress through the narrative about saving Prince Ghassan from danger. Thankfully, there are a handful of ways through which players can top up their health. Read on to find out.

How to recover health in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown

There are three main ways to heal in the game - Healing Potions, Wak-Wak Tree, and Athra Surge. Here's a look at how each of them works:

Healing Potions

The most relied-on method of healing in the game (Screenshot from Prince of Persia The Lost Crown)

These are the default and only consumables in the game. Players have two instances of Potions from the start, and can consume these using the D-Pad Up button (on PS, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch) or the Q key (on the keyboard). Upon consumption, they can be replenished by interacting with Wak-Wak Trees. This brings us to the next point.

Wak-Wak Tree

They are special indeed (Screenshot from Prince of Persia The Lost Crown)

This golden tree is an overflowing source of Athra for all living beings in the game. Interacting with them using the D-Pad Up button (on PS, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch) and W key (on the keyboard) refills all health while also replenishing any consumed Potions. They also act as save points, letting players save their progress.

Athra Surge

The Immortals - the band of warriors that Sargon belongs to - can channel Athra to unleash powerful attacks known as Athra Surge. The character will gain access to an offensive ability early on, but the one followed not long after has a support functionality.

In other words, Bahman's Breath creates a healing surface on the ground that recovers HP while Sargon stands on it. It costs two bars of the Athra gauge to trigger, however, so players should use it wisely.

How to increase health in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown

Soma Tree Petals can be purchased from the vendor too

While Sargon's starting health pool is fairly small, there is a way to increase it. Players can collect Soma Tree Petals to increase base health. Four petals equate to increasing health by a bar, and more petals can be found via exploration or obtained as rewards for challenges or side quests.

On a side note, if players are not a fan of the moderately tough balancing even on Normal, they can tweak it as per preference. Check out our Prince of Persia The Lost Crown difficulty options to see how.

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown will be launched on January 18, 2023. It will be available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms. Pre-orders are also live for the game.