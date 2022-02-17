How to hide the headpiece in Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West has plenty of customization for Aloy, including the headpiece of armor sets. As awesome as many of the armor sets look within the game, some of the headpiece parts can look odd in certain gear combinations. Additionally, players may simply want to see Aloy's face outside of her armor especially in cutscenes.

Depending on the game, customizing a headpiece can always differ with systems like transmog or outfits. In these kinds of games, though, getting the ability to hide the headpiece can be time-consuming. In Horizon Forbidden West, the option to remove the headpiece on Aloy is far simpler and is part of the many settings within the game.

Hiding the headpiece on armor in Horizon Forbidden West

Players can easily find the option in settings. (Image via PlayStation)

Hiding the headpiece for Aloy in Horizon Forbidden West is a simple setting that players can turn on or off. First, players should hit the "options" or "start" button and scroll down to settings. Within the settings menu, players can stick to the General section for the option that they want. The toggle for the headpiece will be all the way to the bottom of the general settings. Players will see an option for "show headpiece" and it can simply be turned on or off.

This kind of setting is purely cosmetic and has no effect on the gameplay within Horizon Forbidden West. Any gear or armor that players have on will remain the same, so players don't need to worry about choosing looks over stats. If players like the way their full outfit looks, the setting can always be changed.

Dyes are also an option in the game that can change the color of a given outfit. Sometimes, the color difference can change headpieces for the better and is another option for players looking to customize Aloy's face. Of course, face paint is a third available option for a full look, and hiding head gear will not hide face paint.

How to get face paint in the latest Horizon game

Face paint in Horizon Forbidden West is usually given as a reward for certain quests. There are plenty of default facepaints that players can use as well, and they are tied to different tribes.

To equip them, players will need to find a Painter, which is marked by a needle symbol in a given settlement. With these merchants, players will have the option to change Aloy's face paint to their liking.

