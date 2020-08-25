How to hide popularity in PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile has outshone several other battle royale games on the mobile platform. The revolutionary game has millions of active users everyday courtesy of the exciting features it offers to its players.

One such feature that PUBG Mobile offers is in-game popularity. Players receive 'popularity' when someone visits your profile and sends a gift. The top 100 players in the leaderboard receive a temporary achievement of “Popularity King” or “Popularity Rookie.”

Some users, however, do not want others to see their popularity and prefer to keep it private. So, in this article, we discuss how you can hide your popularity in PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile: How to hide popularity in the game

Players would have to follow the steps given below to hide their popularity in PUBG Mobile:

Step 1: Open PUBG Mobile and click on the profile icon present on the top-right corner.

Press on the icon present on the top-right corner

Step 2: The profile opens up. Click on the 'Edit' button.

Click on the Edit button

Step 3: The ‘Profile Display’ tab opens. Click on the ‘Connections’ option.

Step 4: Now press on the 'Disable' button. Other users will no longer be able to see your popularity.

Disable the connection option

How to check popularity leaderboard in PUBG Mobile

Players can also check the popularity leaderboard by following these steps:

Step 1: On the main menu of the game, click on the ranking icon present on the bottom of the screen.

On the main menu of the game, click on the ranking icon present on the bottom of the screen. Step 2: Several leaderboards appear. Click on the ‘Popularity Ranking’ option.

Several leaderboards appear. Click on the ‘Popularity Ranking’ option. Step 3: The popularity leader board will then show up. Users can then check out their ranks in terms of their popularity.

