How to hire staff in Dave the Diver

In Dave the Diver, you will have to manage an entire sushi restaurant on your own. This will involve taking care of everything from catching fish, collecting materials, and solving mysteries. Having a couple of extra hands to help out with some of these tasks is bound to come handy. Thankfully, the game lets you hire staff to help you with nearly everything in the restaurant.

These staff members or employees are highly effective in the smooth functioning of the sushi restaurant in Dave the Diver. They can help out in the kitchen with preparing food and drinks, and can also give you a hand when it comes to service in the eatery. Here is everything you need to know about hiring staff in the game.

How to unlock hiring staff or employees in Dave the Diver?

To unlock staffing at the restaurant, you have to complete Yoshie's quest, where she wants a shark's head dish from you. To complete this challenge, you will have to cook a Whole Roasted Whitetip Shark Head for her dinner. The chief ingredients for this include the head of the aforementioned fish and olive oil.

To catch a Whitetip Shark, you have to go the far left of the swimmable area of the shallow waters and wait for one of them to come near you. They are rather aggressive creatures in Dave the Diver, so make sure to upgrade your gun. Dodge its charge attack, and shoot it with 3-5 bullets to knock it out.

As soon as you serve the perfectly cooked Whole Roasted Whitetip Shark Head to Yoshie, staffing will be made available to you at the restaurant.

How to get employees in Dave the Diver?

Staff hiring page (Image via MINTROCKET)

After the feature is unlocked in this newly released indie game, you have to put out an advertisement looking for staff members. You can do this in the Staff menu of the restaurant, and here are the three options you have:

Flyer ad - 50 coins - Recruit staff at current the Cooksta rating level - Max. 2 applicants

50 coins - Recruit staff at current the Cooksta rating level - Max. 2 applicants TV ad - 150 coins - Recruit staff at a level higher than the current Cooksta rating level - Max. 3 applicants

150 coins - Recruit staff at a level higher than the current Cooksta rating level - Max. 3 applicants Internet ad - 400 coins - Recruit staff at a level much higher than the current Cooksta rating level - Max. 4 applicants

Choose one based on what you can afford. After the ad has been put out, it will take approximately one in-game day for you to get applicants. The list will be available with Yoshiel; choose the member who seems more appropriate based on your requirements and your finances.

How to use staff members in Dave the Diver

Training staff after hiring them (Image via MINTROCKET)

You can start by hiring two employees: one for serving food, and a second one to fetch items. Once the sushi restaurant grows, you can hire more employees as required.

You can use your staff to do the following things in Dave the Diver:

Serve Drinks

Clean up tables

Get better tips

Get better or more customers

Preparations in the kitchen

Get ingredients

A good idea is to train the employees so that they become more precise and efficient. This can be done by selecting one and pressing spacebar. Training your staff costs money, so make sure to not spend recklessly on unnecessary items.

A well-trained staff member can help you gather items that would take you time and effort to look for. Simply open the menu of an employee by selecting them, and then "Dispatch" them to collect an item. They will be back with it after a cooldown period.

With a solid support system, you will have a great time running the restaurant in Dave the Diver.

