How to achieve Best Taste ranking in Dave The Diver

One of the most challenging tasks in Dave the Diver is to get the coveted Best Taste ranking for the Cooksta App Gold Rank. Although the game is mostly about mastering the art of diving and exploring the underwater depths, it also features a rather robust culinary system. Cooking essentially acts as a breather in-between the rather strenuous diving sessions.

Cooking in Dave the Diver is all about finesse, both in presentation and taste. Fumbling with either one of the aspects of the process can end up costing you lower than ideal ranking positions in the Cooksta App.

Experiementing with ingredients, mixing flavors, and listening to your taste buds is crucial in order to achieve the Best Taste ranking in Dave The Diver. However, if you feel that's a bit too much work for what is essentially a side activity, you can just follow this guide to easily achieve the mark.

How to get Best Taste points in Dave The Diver?

Basically, in order to get the Best Taste ranking in the Cooksta App Gold Rank, you will need to channel all your culinary skills and enhance a dish until you reach 125 Taste Points. These are awarded based on how tasty your experimental dish turns out to be (obviously!), and also, how it is presented.

The Best Taste achievement requires you to earn at least 100 followers, research five unique recipes, and acquire the best taste in the game. However, it goes without saying that getting this achievement is tougher than it looks.

How to unlock high-quality recipes in Dave the Diver?

To get the Best Taste achievement, you will need to invest in rare and best quality recipes. These can only be crafted using rare fish and ingredients. Given it's one of the most coverted achievements in the game, you will need to grind a bit for these resources.

To get these them, you will need to devote time into reserach to gather "resource points." The resource points are the key to unlocking new and rare recipes in the game, getting you closer the Best Taste achievement.

It should be mentioned that the size and rarity of the fish that you capture during your underwater ventures play a crucial role in helping you cook exqusite recipes. Catching rare fish takes a lot of research, but once you do get yourself a few of them, you will inch ever closer to the Best Taste achievement in Dave The Diver.

